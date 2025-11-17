Saudi Arabia Leads Global Push for Healthy Beverages with New Initiative; Milaf Cola Accelerates International Expansion

Saudi Arabia drives a global shift to natural beverages, with date-based Milaf Cola expanding worldwide through Kurida’s exclusive Eurasian distribution

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia has announced a major national initiative to transform the global beverage industry by promoting natural sweeteners and eliminating artificial additives. As part of this effort, Milaf Cola, a Saudi-produced soft drink made from natural date extract, continues its steady expansion into international markets.This announcement is released jointly by Kurida – F.Z.E., a United Arab Emirates–based company holding exclusive distribution rights for Milaf Cola in Turkey, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, and other former CIS countries, and Michael J. Shariff, Esq ., a U.S. patent attorney and legal representative of Kurida – F.Z.E.Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment recently unveiled a multi-billion-dollar strategy to accelerate the development of natural, health-oriented beverages. A key focus of the initiative is date syrup, a traditional regional ingredient rich in minerals and vitamins, which is now emerging as a natural alternative to processed sugars and artificial sweeteners.“Our goal is to build an industry that combines innovation with cultural heritage,” said H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment. “Saudi Arabia is committed to reshaping global perceptions of sweetness, health, and consumption.”Milaf Cola—produced by Thurath Al-Madina, a subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)—embodies this vision by offering a modern soft drink built entirely on natural sweetness derived from dates. The beverage has already entered the UK, UAE, and U.S. markets and is now preparing for deeper penetration into Eurasia through Kurida – F.Z.E.’s exclusive distribution network.“Milaf Cola represents a new generation of functional beverages rooted in traditional Saudi ingredients, yet positioned for global competitiveness,” said Michael J. Shariff, Esq., Patent Attorney (U.S.) and legal representative of Kurida – F.Z.E. “Its formulation is more than a consumer product—it is an emerging intellectual property platform that can support future innovations in natural sweeteners and healthier food technologies.”Analysts note that Saudi Arabia’s large-scale investments under the Vision 2030 program could place the Kingdom at the forefront of global efforts to introduce healthier, naturally sweetened beverages. According to James Wallace of the London Centre for Global Food Innovation, “This initiative blends cultural heritage with modern nutritional science and could set a new global benchmark for healthy beverage production.”With Kurida – F.Z.E. now leading the expansion of Milaf Cola across key Eurasian territories, the brand is positioned to become one of the most influential new entrants in the global health-focused beverage market.About Milaf Cola / Thurath Al-MadinaMilaf Cola is a Saudi-produced, non-alcoholic carbonated beverage made from natural date extract. Developed by Thurath Al-Madina, a subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the drink contains no added sugar or artificial sweeteners and is designed as a healthy alternative to conventional soft drinks.About Kurida – F.Z.E.Kurida – F.Z.E. is a UAE-based trading and distribution company specializing in high-growth FMCG products. The company holds exclusive rights to distribute Milaf Cola across Turkey, China, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, and additional former CIS markets.About Michael J. Shariff, Esq.Michael J. Shariff is a U.S. patent attorney representing innovative companies in the food, beverage, biotechnology, and consumer goods sectors. He serves as the legal representative of Kurida – F.Z.E. in matters relating to the international expansion and IP strategy for Milaf Cola.

