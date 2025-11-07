Revolutionary Autism Training System Launches: Patent Filed for Modular Life & Job Skills Program
Aurelia Group files U.S. patent for modular autism training system merging sensory therapy, life skills, and job-readiness learning.
Unlike traditional autism programs that focus on isolated skills or narrow age groups, this new system delivers a continuous developmental pathway for children and adolescents ages 3 through 18. It combines modular physical environments, digital instructional tools, and adaptive sensory controls to build independence, social communication, and autism vocational readiness from an early age.
“Our invention bridges the gap between therapy and real life,” said Michael Shariff, Esq., one of the inventors. “It empowers children and teens with autism to practice essential daily living and workplace skills—cashiering, food preparation, and customer service—while gradually adapting to the sensory and social realities of the outside world.”
The Modular Life Skills System includes interchangeable units representing grocery, café, and restaurant settings. Each integrates adjustable lighting and sound, tactile surfaces for autism sensory learning, video-based guidance, and real-time performance tracking. Built-in analytics generate measurable outcomes and progress reports—allowing therapists, teachers, and parents to monitor skill development with precision.
This ABA therapy innovation addresses long-standing gaps in autism education by offering:
A unified curriculum spanning multiple developmental stages.
Sensory-adaptive environments that promote comfort and community readiness.
A modular, scalable design deployable in any clinic, school, or therapy center.
Data-driven outcomes for individualized progress measurement.
By merging behavioral science, sensory regulation, and modern technology, this invention establishes a new gold standard in autism life skills training and ABA-based vocational therapy—helping learners build confidence, adaptability, and independence.
The system is designed for global implementation across autism centers, schools, and rehabilitation programs.
Jodi Weber, MSW, LCSW, LISW - CEO & Co-Owner
Aurelia Group LLC
+1 440-202-6301
ceo@aurelia4aba.com
