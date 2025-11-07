Revolutionary Autism Training System Launches: Patent Filed for Modular Life & Job Skills Program

Aurelia Group files U.S. patent for modular autism training system merging sensory therapy, life skills, and job-readiness learning.

AVON LAKE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurelia Group LLC announced today the filing of a U.S. patent applications for a revolutionary new system and method designed to transform autism life skills training and vocational readiness for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The invention—titled “Modular Multi-Environment Life Skills and Job-Readiness Training System for Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder”—introduces a comprehensive, sensory-integrated learning platform that replicates real-world environments such as grocery stores, cafés, and restaurants within therapeutic and educational settings.Unlike traditional autism programs that focus on isolated skills or narrow age groups, this new system delivers a continuous developmental pathway for children and adolescents ages 3 through 18. It combines modular physical environments, digital instructional tools, and adaptive sensory controls to build independence, social communication, and autism vocational readiness from an early age.“Our invention bridges the gap between therapy and real life,” said Michael Shariff, Esq., one of the inventors. “It empowers children and teens with autism to practice essential daily living and workplace skills—cashiering, food preparation, and customer service—while gradually adapting to the sensory and social realities of the outside world.”The Modular Life Skills System includes interchangeable units representing grocery, café, and restaurant settings. Each integrates adjustable lighting and sound, tactile surfaces for autism sensory learning, video-based guidance, and real-time performance tracking. Built-in analytics generate measurable outcomes and progress reports—allowing therapists, teachers, and parents to monitor skill development with precision.This ABA therapy innovation addresses long-standing gaps in autism education by offering:A unified curriculum spanning multiple developmental stages.Sensory-adaptive environments that promote comfort and community readiness.A modular, scalable design deployable in any clinic, school, or therapy center.Data-driven outcomes for individualized progress measurement.By merging behavioral science, sensory regulation, and modern technology, this invention establishes a new gold standard in autism life skills training and ABA-based vocational therapy—helping learners build confidence, adaptability, and independence.The system is designed for global implementation across autism centers, schools, and rehabilitation programs.

