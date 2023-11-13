Real Counsel Law Firm Relocates Brooklyn Office to Enhance Client Experience
"Real Counsel Law Firm Elevates Client Experience with New Brooklyn Office Location – A Strategic Move for Enhanced Legal Services."
We are excited about the opportunities this new location brings. It allows us to better serve our clients and further solidify our presence in the Brooklyn community.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Counsel Law Firm, a leading legal practice concentrating in real estate and business transactions, along with foreclosure defense, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Brooklyn office to a new, more spacious location at 2571 East 17th Street, 3rd Floor, Brooklyn, NY.
— Brian Grinberg
The move reflects Real Counsel's commitment to providing exceptional service to its clients by offering a more convenient and accessible location. The new office space is strategically chosen to accommodate the growing needs of the firm and to create a comfortable environment for both clients and staff.
Managing Attorney Brian Grinberg, Esq., expressed his enthusiasm about the move, stating, "We are excited about the opportunities this new location brings. It allows us to better serve our clients and further solidify our presence in the Brooklyn community. The enhanced facilities will contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of our legal services."
Real Counsel Law Firm specializes in real estate and business transactions, providing clients with comprehensive legal solutions to navigate the complexities of the real estate market and business environment. The firm is also dedicated to foreclosure defense, helping clients protect their homes and assets during challenging financial situations.
For more information about Real Counsel Law Firm, please visit the firm's website at www.realcounselgroup.com.
About Real Counsel Law Firm:
Real Counsel Law Firm is a dynamic legal practice with a focus on real estate and business transactions, as well as foreclosure defense. With a commitment to excellence and a client-centered approach, the firm has earned a reputation for delivering comprehensive and effective legal solutions.
michael levitis
JurisQ
michael@jurisq.com
Introduction of Real Counsel Law Firm - Real Estate and Business Attorney