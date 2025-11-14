Extra pay in doctors’ pockets starts this week

Release date: 14/11/25

South Australian doctors have this week started to receive a pay boost, as their new enterprise agreement with the Malinauskas Labor Government takes effect.

The agreement for Salaried Medical Officers delivers a real wage increase above current inflation, as well as significant additional support for junior doctors and those working in rural areas.

The agreement will see doctors receive a 3.5% wage increase from this week, in addition to other incentives and improvement to conditions.

Overall, doctors will receive a total wage rise of 13 per cent over the next four years, with increases of 3.5% backdated to April 2025, 3.25% in April 2026, 3.25% in April 2027, and 3% in April 2028.

The agreement also includes:

A $4,050 base wage increase for trainee medical officers and senior registrars.

Minimum 10-hour breaks between shifts to help doctors get more time to rest and recharge.

Guaranteed non-clinical time for consultants, giving clinicians adequate time for tasks such as education, training, quality improvement and research.

An increase in professional development payments for training doctors in accredited training programs from $8,500 to $10,000.

Incentives of up to $39,493 to attract and retain doctors in regional areas.

Formal recognition of Rural Generalists and a boost in their attraction and retention allowances, recognising that their diverse skills and care for regional communities.

It means the state’s most junior doctors will receive a first-year pay rise of up to 8.6 per cent, lifting their base salary from $81,814 to $88,869.

Importantly, the agreement provides substantial additional support for training doctors and key changes to help increase the wellbeing of doctors.

The agreement was endorsed by 72 per cent of doctors who took part in a ballot at the end of August, following extensive good faith negotiations between the State Government and the SA Salaried Medical Officers Association (SASMOA).

This agreement builds on significant investments and commitments the Malinauskas Government has already made in the public health system, including more than 600 new hospital beds and the recruitment of more than 2,700 additional health workers between March 2022 and March 2025.

This recruitment includes 646 extra doctors above attrition, more than six times the Government’s election commitment to recruit 100 extra doctors.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Public sector doctors play a critical role in the lives of South Australians, particularly in our public hospitals. We know how hard they work to care for and look after South Australians.

The Government is pleased to have worked collaboratively with SASMOA and its leadership in negotiating in good faith to get the best outcome for its members.

Attributable to Chris Picton

The new agreement delivers a nationally competitive pay packet for South Australian doctors and recognises their dedication and hard work.

Importantly, it also provides additional support for training doctors and rural incentives designed to attract more doctors to regional communities.

We have been able to deliver a real wage rise for doctors as we continue to recruit more health workers and build a bigger health system for South Australians.