Safety boost for busy Blackwood intersection

Release date: 14/11/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is upgrading a notorious intersection in the Adelaide Hills, making it safer for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

Major works have started to upgrade Shepherds Hill Road, Brighton Parade, and Waite Street intersection, creating safer journeys into the heart of Blackwood.

The project will include the installation of new traffic lights at the busy intersection, and pedestrian crossings on all four approaches to Shepherds Hill Road, with dedicated bicycle lanes on both sides of the road.

These improvements are the final part of the State Government’s $20 million Mitcham Hills Road Corridor upgrade which also included the recently completed Russell Street, Main Road, and Sheoak Road junction upgrades.

Between 2019 and 2023, there were eight reported right-turn crashes at the notorious intersection, which is used by nearly 30,000 vehicles each day.

The installation of signalised dedicated right turn lanes on all approaches for vehicles turning onto Shepherds Hill Road, Brighton Parade and Waite Street will mean safer access to local streets and businesses for residents and the broader community.

Other improvements to the intersection will include:

Upgraded LED lighting

Widening of Shepherds Hill Road

Resurfaced road pavement

New line marking

The timing sequences for the new pedestrian crossings at the intersection will be coordinated with the existing pedestrian crossing on Shepherds Hill Road, near the shopping and medical precinct, optimising traffic flow towards the Blackwood roundabout, and back into the city.

Shepherds Hill Road is expected to remain open to traffic at all times, with speed and lane restrictions in place while works are being undertaken. Waite Street and Brighton Parade will require some temporary closures during the project.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

This upgrade is about improving the safety for the thousands of motorists, pedestrians and cyclists who use this intersection every day.

By installing new traffic lights, pedestrian crossings and dedicated cycling lanes, we’re creating a safer connection into the heart of Blackwood.

The local community has been calling for a safety upgrade and the Malinauskas Labor Government is delivering.

Attributable to Catherine Hutchesson, Member for Waite

This intersection has been a worry for our community for a long time, and so I am very pleased to see real action being taken to make it safer. This upgrade is about making sure everyone, whether you’re driving, walking or riding a bike, can get where they need to go safely.

When we invest in safer roads, we are investing in our community. This intersection is going to make a real difference. It is not just about traffic flow, it’s about making Blackwood an even better, safer place to live and visit.

I’m proud to have worked hard to deliver these improvements, and I’ll continue to fight for practical, life-saving upgrades that make a real difference for our community.