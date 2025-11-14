Adelaide Hills Bikeway extension

Release date: 14/11/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government continues to improve cycling infrastructure across the state, with a new bikeway extension in the Adelaide Hills now open.

In partnership with the Adelaide Hills Council, the Amy Gillett Bikeway has been extended from Mount Torrens through to Birdwood, adding 5.7 kilometres to achieve an overall length of 22km along the old railway trail.

The trail extension includes two new creek bridges and an innovative truss bridge over the heritage Burford Hills Rail Bridge.

The bikeway extension will be a major economic boost the region and promote walking and cycling in the area.

The $5.7 million project was funded by Federal and State Government contributions of $2.6 million each and a Council contribution of $500,000.

The Bikeway commemorates the life of professional South Australian cyclist Amy Gillett who tragically lost her life on a training ride in Germany in 2005.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

The Malinauskas Labor Government has made it a priority to get people off their screens and this bikeway will encourage more people to be active in the local community.

The State Government is proud to support projects that make cycling more accessible and connect our towns and communities.

Projects like this not only provide safer spaces for cyclists and families but also help drive local tourism and strengthen regional economies.

Attributable to Nathan Daniell, Adelaide Hills Council Acting Mayor

After many years of Council and community advocacy, I’m delighted that we have delivered Stage 4 of the Amy Gillett Bikeway.

This extension enhances an already much-loved community asset and provides a safe space for both residents and tourists to actively explore our beautiful Hills countryside.

This is undoubtedly my favourite part of the bikeway, winding almost entirely through rural farming, grape growing and natural bushland.