Goldpawnership and Whatnot Live Streamers Host Veterans Day Fundraiser for National Coalition for Homeless Veterans

Participants in the Veterans Day fundraiser show for National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV) are (from right to left): Lena (Goldpawnership), Lisa (Sal Luxury), Joe Hollywood (center), and Mary of Mary’s House of Style (far left). The event was a great success. The National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV) is the leading authority on homeless veterans’ issues and the only national organization solely focused on ending veteran homelessness. They work to achieve their mission by promoting collaboration and shaping policy. Goldpawnership is a leader in live shopping of authentic designer handbags, wallets, clutches, luggage, duffle bags & sunglasses from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Goyard, Tom Ford, Celine, plus Rolex, Cartier and Patek Philippe watches. Two Veteran Fundraiser Commemorative Coins were made to honor the Veterans Day fundraiser by Lena of Goldpawnership, Lisa of Sal Luxury, Joe Hollywood, and Mary of Mary’s House of Style, all sellers on the Whatnot live auction platform, benefiting NCHV.org.

Goldpawnership Unites With three other Whatnot Sellers for a Veterans Day Fundraiser Benefitting National Coalition for Homeless Veterans in Washington D.C.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Veterans Day, Goldpawnership joined with some of the most popular creators on the Whatnot app and teamed up for a one-of-a-kind charity event in Washington, D.C. to raise $53,000 for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV).Four leading Whatnot sellers, @Goldpawnership, @JoeHollywood, @LisaSalLuxuryExp, and @MarysHouseofStyle hosted a special livestream event that bridged luxury designer handbags, sport card collectibles, and community spirit for a powerful cause - ending veteran homelessness.Broadcast live from NCHV’s Washington, D.C. headquarters, the event marked a first of its kind groundbreaking collaboration between Whatnot’s top personalities and the veteran community. Each seller hosted a one-hour segment on their own channel, while audiences are automatically “raided” from one host to the next, creating a single, continuous four-hour experience that connected multiple audiences for one shared cause.Thousands of viewers were treated to high-end giveaways every hour, including items valued at over $1,000 each, along with exclusive NCHV co-branded merchandise such as tumblers, sticker sheets, and challenge coins.All proceeds from the event (minus Whatnot seller fees) were donated directly to NCHV, supporting programs that connect veterans with housing, employment, and essential resources across the country. To donate and help support the mission to end Veteran Homelessness, click HERE Lena expressed her gratitude regarding the overwhelming support. “There was an outpouring of support from Joe Hollywood and Goldpawnership’s following. People were genuinely excited about the event, and we’re thrilled to have helped raise funds for such an important cause. It’s heartbreaking to see homelessness in cities across the United States, — and even more devastating that a portion of those experiencing homelessness are our own veterans.There should be no homeless people in the greatest country in the world—especially not the men and women who risked their lives and now live with the lasting mental trauma of their service. When our Whatnot community comes together to make even a small impact, it’s emotionally rewarding to know we’ve helped chip away and make a difference for the cause.We hope to see improvements in homelessness nationwide and a renewed commitment to caring for all Americans here at home. For many veterans, the challenges don’t end when they are discharged. It’s a lifelong journey, and they deserve our support", said Lena.”The successful fundraising effort underscores the growing power of online digital communities, and the significant impact small businesses can have when they join forces with committed individuals. Together, they help drive meaningful change for America’s veterans and support nationwide efforts to end homelessness. This charitable initiative was hosted as a live-streaming event on Whatnot, a rapidly expanding e-commerce and community-driven broadcasting platform. New users on Whatnot are currently offered a $15 sign-up bonus through the link available in the bio of the @goldpawnership Instagram account. This incentive provides an easy entry point for supporters who wish to join future live shopping streams, or simply be part of a community that continues to rally behind important causes like veteran homelessness.Lisa (Sal Luxury) took the initiative to organize the event to bring a community together to support a wonderful mission. Lisa is also a United States Military Veteran and small business owner.About NCHV:The National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV), headquartered at 1001 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Suite 840, Washington, DC 20036. Phone: 202-546-1969, Email: info@nchv.org, Website: nchv.org. NCHV serves as a vital national resource in the fight to end veteran homelessness, offering programs, advocacy, and support for thousands of veterans across the United States.About Whatnot:Whatnot is a fast-growing live shopping platform where hosts sell items in real time like a modern, interactive version of a collectible show or QVC, streamed from your phone. Viewers can join live auctions, bid on exclusive items, chat with hosts, and connect with a passionate community around shared interests — from designer goods, sports memorabilia and trading cards to fashion, sneakers, comics, and vintage items. Whatnot’s rise has been fueled by its mix of entertainment, social connection, and commerce, making it one of the most vibrant live-selling communities online today. And now, those communities are coming together to give back to veterans.About Goldpawnership:Goldpawnership is a leading reseller of authentic luxury designer goods, including designer bags, designer sunglasses , wallets, belts and other accessories. Goldpawnership specializes in brands such as Chanel, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Goyard and more. Sellers can send photos of designer handbags and/or ship directly to their office for an appraisal and get paid same day; no need to wait for consignment shop sales. Goldpawnership offers several categories of services and products such as purchasing and appraising gold jewelry, diamonds, luxury watches, sterling silverware, designer jewelry & more. Clients who are interested in purchasing or selling gold bullion, gold coins, platinum bullion, coins, silver bullion, silver coins have the option of scheduling private appointments.Media Contact:(617) 479-4653 (GOLD)The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169@goldpawnershipinfo@goldpawnership.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.