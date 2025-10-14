Luxury Designer Handbag & Jewelry Reseller Announces it now has 170,000 Followers On The Whatnot Live Shopping Platform

Goldpawnership surpasses 170,000 followers on WhatNot. Buying & selling authenticate luxury designer handbags, jewelry, watches, & accessories. Lena of Goldpawnership displays some of the various high-end designer sunglasses she sells on the Whatnot live auction shows. Put them all on and you have a Sunglass Tree! Lena sells designer items by auction beginning a $1. Giveaways are a common occurrence as well. Live shop authentic designer handbags, wallets, clutches, luggage, duffle bags & sunglasses from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Goyard, Tiffany & Co., Tom Ford, Celine—plus Rolex, Cartier, Patek Philippe—and trending Labubu collaborations.

GoldPawnership Showcases Luxury Designer Handbags, Travel Bags, Luggage, Wallets, Clutches, Crossbody Styles, Backpacks, Sunglasses, Jewelry, Diamonds & More

We attribute our growth in large part, to our clients and community with our exciting, innovative live auction format, where we often start high-end designer handbags at just a $1 starting price” — Lena

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldpawnership, a leading reseller and buyer of authentic luxury designer handbags and accessories, today announced it has surpassed 170,000 followers on the interactive live shopping platform, Whatnot."Specializing in second-hand luxury designer handbags, jewelry, and accessories from brands such as Tiffany & Co, Harry Winston, Hermès, Goyard, Chanel, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Prada, and Gucci, Goldpawnership is committed to providing customers with access to authenticated and certified designer items in the finest condition within the second-hand marketplace," says Lena of Goldpawnership. "With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a focus on providing exceptional value, Goldpawnership has established itself as a trusted name in the pre-owned luxury goods market.""Clients can find sought-after models including, but not limited to, the Neverfull, Speedy, Onthego, Keepall, Artsy, Favorite, Delightful, Metis, Palm Springs, Neonoe, Felice, Alma, Pochette, Hermès Birkin, Kelly, Evelyn, Constance, Sylvie, Padlock, Dionysus, and Soho," says Lena. Clients can sell or buy Iconic Hermès Classics like the Birkin Bag, Kelly Bag, Constance Bag – Distinct “H” clasp shoulder bag; available in Mini, 18, 24, and Elan sizes. Casual & Everyday Favorites like Evelyne Bag, Herbag, Garden Party Tote, Picotin Lock, Lindy Bag, Jypsière, Bolide Bag, Victoria II, Travel & Large Hermès Bags like, Haut à Courroies, Sac à Dépêches, Plume & Steeple Bags, Evening & Clutch Editions like Kelly Pochette, Kelly Danse, Jige Clutch, Constance Slim, Roulis, Ver, Geta, Mini Kelly II, Chaine d’Ancre Clutch Men’s & Unisex Hermès Bags like, Cityback & Aline Backpacks, Haut à Courroies , Steve Messenger, Cityslide & Crossbody Pouches.Our clients and community are enjoyable to work with, we recently had a wonderful supporter, Denise Rebottini email us what the host, Lena has created, called "sunglass or handbag trees", where Lena features numerous items on her physical body while clients request specific ones to buy. It brings fun and casual to high-end designer brands!"We attribute our growing success, in large part, to our customers and our exciting, innovative live auction format, where we often start high-end designer handbags at just a $1 starting price," continues Lena. "Clients enjoy the show and can interact as a group or simply observe. In addition to high-end designer handbags and accessories, Goldpawnership followers and clients can view other product categories. We sell luxury watches , including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Tiffany, and Omega as well as high-end genuine gold jewelry , gold chains, precious metals, coins, bullion, diamond jewelry, and designer jewelry. We are delighted to be on the Whatnot platform."About Whatnot:Founded in 2019 by Grant LaFontaine (CEO) and Logan Head (CTO), Whatnot has quickly become a popular destination for collectors and enthusiasts to discover multiple shopping categories, from sports cards and collectibles to authenticated designer handbags and accessories. The platform leverages the power of live video shopping, empowering and engaging its audience and sellers in a fun and authentic way.About Goldpawnership:Goldpawnership, led by Lena, is a trusted reseller of authentic luxury designer goods. Specializing in brands such as Chanel, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Gucci, & more.Media Contact:(617) 479-4653 (Gold)The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169@goldpawnershipinfo@goldpawnership.com

