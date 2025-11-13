The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Announces Free 'How to Sell Your Gold Jewelry' Consultations

This striking display of gold jewelry, diamonds and coins represents more than luxury—it’s a lesson in financial empowerment. Whether considering inherited pieces, outdated styles, or broken chains, learning how to turn gold and silver into cash can be a smart move. Valuing jewelry that contains diamonds adds another dimension to the process. The stone is valued separately and added to the the value of the precious gold, silver or platinum to get a total value. The intrinsic attractiveness of the jewelry can also add to the value. The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. now offers an instructional session in what to expect from jewelers when selling one's gold and silver jewelry and other items of value like watches, coins, flatware, designer bag, belts, shoes, clothes, and other high-end accessories.

An in-depth session of the nuances and calculations of selling your items made of gold, silver, platinum as well as diamonds.

This hands-on consultation demystifies the gold-selling process and arms customers with the knowledge they need to make selling decisions” — Jeff Venice

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting this month, The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. of Quincy, MA is offering a free, no-obligation consultation to help customers learn how to sell their gold jewelry . The consultation is designed to educate individuals looking to turn their gold into cash so they can make confident decisions when selling their gold, silver and platinum jewelry.“This hands-on consultation demystifies the gold-selling process and arms customers with the knowledge they need to make selling decisions,” says Jeff Venice of The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. “Quite simply, participants will learn the components that affect how gold and silver jewelry is priced. They will learn how buyers determine the amount of gold in each piece of jewelry, how the current gold market prices affect the price, and other key factors that influence the final payout such as craftsmanship, brand, condition, precious stones and diamonds in the jewelry and other buyer considerations. Selling gold and silver isn’t just about cash—it’s about confidence. When one understand the process, one is better equipped to negotiate and make decisions. Knowledge is power, and in this case, it’s also profit.”“Our goal is to remove the mystery and anxiety from selling gold jewelry,” says Venice. “Armed with the information we teach, the customer will know what they can expect to receive for their items, whether selling or borrowing against the value of those items. Too often, people sell without knowing what they have or what it’s worth. We want to change that.”“With recent gold and silver prices at all-time highs, many people are considering selling unused or inherited jewelry, but don’t know the fair market value of what they have. This consultation ensures clarity, whether they choose to sell or simply want to understand their assets better,” continues Venice. “This free session is ideal for anyone with gold or silver jewelry, whether it’s a single ring or a family heirloom collection. There is no pressure or sales pitch, just honest information and expert guidance.”"Our commitment to providing a personalized, market based, and educational experience sets us apart in the industry. We understand that these transactions often involve significant value, both monetary and sentimental, and we strive to create a comfortable and trustworthy environment for our clients."“During the consultation, we would be glad to explain the pricing for other physical assets the customer may have such as coins, watches, silver and platinum jewelry, silver flatware sets , and high-end designer bags such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Hermes, Goyard, and YSL,” concludes Venice.Consultations are available by appointment.About The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. is a trusted name in the luxury goods industry, specializing in the buying, selling, and loaning of fine jewelry, rare coins, luxury watches, and high-end designer brands. With commitment to expertise, discretion, and client satisfaction, The Jewelers Loan & Coin Co. provides a superior alternative to traditional retail transactions.Media Contact(617) 479-4653 (Gold)The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169@goldpawnershipinfo@goldpawnership.com

