IDScan.net and NRT Technology Launch ID Verification Kiosk to Power the Future of Self-Service Identity Authentication

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As self-service technology continues to transform customer experiences across industries, NRT Technology , a leading provider of cutting-edge payment and guest service solutions for the gaming industry, and IDScan.net , a pioneer in identity verification technology, are proud to announce the launch of a new self-service ID verification kiosk designed for casinos and retail enterprises seeking to automate customer verification.In 30 seconds or less, the newly introduced kiosk redefines how businesses verify identity, confirm age, and meet compliance requirements.Key features of the sleek self-service machine include an embedded web cam, embedded E-Seek M500 forensic ID reader, touchscreen interface, 1080 megapixel camera and a powerful computer, all inside secure housing.“Consumers are increasingly choosing self-service, and businesses are seeing the financial and operational benefits,” said Jimmy Roussel, CEO of IDScan.net. “This partnership with NRT allows us to bring an enterprise-ready identity verification solution to market that enhances security, improves staff efficiency, and creates a seamless customer experience.”With the success of ResortID, a groundbreaking tool designed exclusively for resorts and casinos that introduces a new era of ID authentication, age verification, and list checking capabilities that promise to redefine security and compliance standards within the industry, IDScan.net and NRT technologies wanted to further collaborate to provide solutions that transform in-person experiences.From casinos to big-box retailers, automated rental centers, and more, the kiosk enables businesses to prevent fraud, streamline operations, and reduce payroll costs, while offering the modern convenience customers now expect.How It WorksThe kiosk’s intuitive interface walks users through a fast, frictionless verification process:The user enters a passcode, generated by the retailer, which initiates the verification process and ties it to a backend identity verification request.The user inserts their government-issued ID.The system authenticates the document in 8–10 seconds, using over 400 adaptive AI security checks to detect fraudulent IDs.A webcam captures a live selfie video to match facial geometry against the ID photo.Results are instantly displayed on-screen, and transmitted to a secure cloud-based backend, where authorized staff can review verification outcomes via real-time dashboards.This end-to-end authentication workflow combines document forensics, facial recognition, and cloud analytics into one self-contained system, removing the need for outdated manual ID review, while maintaining full compliance and auditability.Powerful Technology Behind the KioskAt its core is IDScan.net’s flagship product VeriScan, a trusted verification engine already deployed by hundreds of organizations worldwide. VeriScan supports:Full ID authentication via barcode decryption and forensic template analysis (UV/IR/white light).Facial match verification with liveness detection.Cloud-based record management and visual reporting dashboards for fraud monitoring and compliance.The kiosk can be deployed using off-the-shelf components or customized to meet enterprise specifications.See It in Action at NRFAttendees at NRF NYC, January 11-13, 2026, can experience the new kiosk firsthand and speak with IDScan.net representatives about how automated identity verification can protect their business and elevate customer experience.About IDScan.netIDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We perform more than 18,000,000 ID and identity-related transactions monthly for more than 7,500 customers, including Hertz, AMC Theatres, Simmons Bank, First Arkansas Bank, MRI Software and more.About NRTSince 1993, NRT Technology has been changing the game as the world’s largest payment technology company in gaming. NRT’s solutions improve efficiency, enhance security, and empower casinos to deliver exceptional guest experiences through the fastest, safest, and smartest financial and engagement technologies in the industry. From the back office to the casino floor, NRT’s innovations have redefined how the gaming world operates. With a commitment to driving performance, maximizing revenue, and exceeding expectations, NRT continues to set — and redefine — the industry standard.

