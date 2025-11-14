IDScan.net Joins IAATI to Advance Identity Fraud Prevention in Vehicle Crime

Today’s vehicle thief is sneaky and tech-savvy. We’re committed to providing the best solution to verify identity and prevent the use of fake IDs by these bad actors.” — Jimmy Roussel, CEO, IDScan.net

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDScan.net, a leading developer of identity verification and fraud prevention technology, announced today that it has officially joined the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators (IAATI). Through this partnership, IDScan.net aims to collaborate with auto rental companies, automotive dealerships, and law enforcement public safety professionals to combat vehicle-related fraud and strengthen security within the automotive ecosystem.Founded in 1952, IAATI is a global network of investigators, law enforcement agencies, and private sector experts dedicated to reducing vehicle crime and related identity fraud. By joining IAATI, IDScan.net will contribute its expertise in advanced ID document authentication, biometric verification, and data-driven fraud detection to support ongoing initiatives to identify and disrupt criminal networks engaged in vehicle theft and fraud.“Vehicle theft is a pervasive problem,” said IDScan.net CEO Jimmy Roussel. “Today’s vehicle thief is sneaky and tech-savvy. Vehicle fraud is often achieved by sophisticated, coordinated fraud rings using fake identification and coordinated attacks across multiple dealerships, rental agencies, or vehicle transport companies. We’re committed to providing the best solution to verify identity and prevent the use of fake IDs by these bad actors.”IDScan.net research from their 2024 Automotive Fraud Report indicates that as many as 4.15% of IDs presented for automotive transactions show signs of being suspicious or expired. Automotive businesses can be particularly vulnerable to these foreign-made fake IDs, which often use a synthetic identity, or are foreign drivers licenses in formats that frontline staff may be less familiar with. Their VeriScan ID Fraud Prevention Platform is purpose-built to detect fake IDs with 95% accuracy, and provides additional third party checks against authoritative sources to further reduce risk.Promisingly, automotive businesses that implement ID authentication or remote identity checks see a 50% reduction in fraud attempts within 90 days after implementing an ID scanning solution, as criminals move to softer targets. Overall, robust ID verification remains rare in the automotive industry.The IDScan.net team looks forward to participating in IAATI and working closely alongside industry professionals to help stop fraud before it happens, and provide robust geographic fraud prevention that helps large dealership rings and rental car agencies with location-level insight into fraud attempts and overall compliance.About IDScan.netIDScan.net offers the leading adaptive AI identity verification platform, focusing on ID fraud prevention, age verification, and access management for security and compliance. Across their suite of products, IDScan.net performs more than 21,000,000 ID and identity-related transactions monthly for customers AMC Theatres, Circa Casino, MRI Software, Simmons Bank, Dutchie POS, Gamestop, Hertz and more.

