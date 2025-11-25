Casinos face record high rates of ID fraud in 2025

Fraud attempts have more than doubled year-on-year, with new data revealing a surge in sophisticated ID forgeries across the gaming industry.

What used to be a tolerated and manageable issue within the casino industry has become a systemic risk that threatens to shut entire businesses down. ” — Jimmy Roussel, CEO, IDScan.net

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New data from IDScan.net has revealed a significant rise in the use of false identity documents, signalling a growing threat to security and compliance in the gaming sector.Derived from an analysis of over 18 million ID scans conducted across casinos in the US, the findings show that the prevalence of ID fraud increased 204% from 2024 to 2025. The spike marks an accelerated trend in fraudulent activity, outpacing the 23% increase recorded between 2023 and 2024 “Casinos are facing an unprecedented wave of identity fraud,” said Jimmy Roussel, CEO of IDScan.net. “The combination of advanced technology being used to create more sophisticated documents, added to the fact that high-quality fake IDs have become far more accessible, has created a perfect storm. What used to be a tolerated and manageable issue within the casino industry has become a systemic risk that threatens to shut entire businesses down. The sheer gravity of potential repercussions means that smarter technology and stronger verification protocols are critical to business operations.”The data also reveals distinct behavioral and demographic patterns behind the increase in fraudulent activity. More than half (55%) of all attempts to use fake IDs occurred between 8 PM and 2 AM, aligning closely with casinos’ busiest operating hours and peak traffic. Instances of fraud were most prevalent over the weekend, with Saturday alone accounting for a quarter (25%) of all attempts, followed by Sunday (19%) and Friday (18%).The majority (60%) of fraudulent IDs were presented by individuals identifying as male, with an average stated age between 40 and 42, suggesting that these incidents are not driven primarily by underage patrons but by adults attempting to conceal or falsify identity information. Notably, only one in five (20%) of fake IDs originated from the same state as the casino, indicating the interstate nature of this type of criminal activity.Roussel added, “Surveillance and security have long been at the top of the agenda for casino management, but the scale and sophistication of today’s fake IDs mean that manual checks and legacy systems aren’t enough to prevent the problem. Sophisticated documents are far too convincing to be captured by the human eye, so automated ID verification powered by AI and document forensics is now table stakes for regulatory compliance and fraud prevention.”With the gaming industry’s reliance on strict Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards, the exponential rise in fake IDs represents both a financial and reputational threat. IDScan.net’s findings highlight the need for rapid modernization of ID verification systems across casino operations nationwide.About IDScan.netIDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We perform more than 18,000,000 ID and identity-related transactions monthly for more than 7,500 customers, including Hertz, AMC Theatres, Simmons Bank, First Arkansas Bank, MRI Software and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.