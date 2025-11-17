Social Firm Wins Prestigious MarCom Award Golden Statuette

Social Firm has been honored with a MarCom Award Golden Statuette for our work on the Elder Law Connection website

Elder Law Connection Website Earns Recognition as Columbus Agency Social Firm Continues Record-Breaking 2025 Award Streak

This MarCom Award, combined with our other 2025 recognition, demonstrates that our integrated approach to digital marketing consistently delivers award-winning results.” — Jason Willis, Creative Director

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Firm is proud to announce that it has been honored with a MarCom Award Golden Statuette for its work on the Elder Law Connection website. This recognition adds to the agency's exceptional 2025 performance, which includes multiple Web Excellence Awards, a Hermes Creative Awards Gold win, the Web Marketing Association's WebAward for Best Sports Website, triple recognition from Expertise.com, and 50Pros' "Best in Industry" distinction.The Elder Law Connection project was recognized in the Website Overall category for its strategic approach to establishing a national digital presence for the legal coaching and support services provider. The website successfully positions Elder Law Connection as the premier online resource for attorneys seeking to establish or expand their elder law practice nationwide."Winning the MarCom Award is a tremendous honor and validates our team's dedication to creating impactful digital solutions," stated Matt Erney, Social Firm's founder and CEO. "This project exemplifies our commitment to understanding our clients' unique challenges and developing websites that not only look professional but drive real business results."The Elder Law Connection website addressed critical challenges in communicating the value proposition to estate planning attorneys and new lawyers interested in entering the elder law field. Social Firm developed a responsive, professionally designed website featuring strategically crafted content that addresses common pain points for attorneys, including cash flow issues, staff management problems, and the complexities of entering a specialized legal practice.The website incorporated advanced SEO techniques, including carefully constructed metadata, strategic external linking, and schema markup to enhance visibility for key search terms such as "elder law training," "elder law bootcamp," and "growing your elder law firm." The user experience was designed to guide visitors through Elder Law Connection's service offerings while building trust through professional design and authoritative content."Our approach combined professional design with advanced SEO techniques to create a website that enhances visibility while building trust through authoritative content and excellent user experience," added Jason Willis, Social Firm's Creative Director. "This MarCom Award, combined with our other 2025 recognition, demonstrates that our integrated approach to digital marketing consistently delivers award-winning results."A Record-Breaking Year for Social Firm The MarCom Award caps an unprecedented year of industry recognition for Social Firm. The agency's complete 2025 award roster includes:Hermes Creative Awards – Gold Winner (Sports Imports Website Design)- Web Excellence Awards – Multiple wins for Sports Imports and Libertas Wealth Management projects- Web Marketing Association 2025 WebAward – Best Sports Website- Expertise.com – Triple recognition as Best Branding Agency, Best PPC Agency, and Best Digital Marketing Agency in Columbus- 50Pros – "Best in Industry" Top Firm- MarCom Award – Golden Statuette (Elder Law Connection Website)"This collection of awards reflects our team's commitment to excellence across every aspect of digital marketing," concluded Erney. "From creative design to integrated campaigns to comprehensive digital solutions, we remain focused on our core mission of helping companies succeed online and achieve sustainable business growth."About the MarCom AwardsSince its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest and most respected creative competitions in the world. Each year, approximately 7,000 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries. MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals.MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), an international organization founded in 1995. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the community. Notably, entrants are not charged entry fees for pro bono work they create for nonprofits, and in recent years, AMCP has contributed more than $250,000 to charitable causes.About Social FirmFounded in 2010, Social Firm is a Columbus, Ohio-based digital marketing and design agency with a team of expert digital marketers and designers who combine passion, technology, and creativity to help companies of all sizes succeed online, engage with their customers, and achieve long-term business success.

