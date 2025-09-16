Social Firm Wins Web Marketing Association's 2025 WebAward for Best Sports Website

Social Firm has been awarded the Web Marketing Association’s 2025 WebAward for Best Sports Website We created a completely reimagined website with sport-specific navigation, integrated e-commerce for 126 products, and strategic digital advertising campaigns across Google Ads and social media platforms.

Award-winning design highlights Social Firm’s innovation and excellence in creating the Sports Imports website.

Winning the Best Sports Website award validates our team's commitment to creating exceptional digital experiences that not only look great but deliver real results for our clients.” — Matt Erney, President

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Firm is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Web Marketing Association's prestigious 2025 WebAward for Best Sports Website. The company's work on the Sports Imports website was selected as the top entry in the competitive Sports category, marking another significant milestone in Social Firm's growing collection of industry accolades.The WebAward Competition, now in its 29th year, is recognized as the premier industry-based website award program worldwide. Since 1997, the WebAwards have set the benchmark for excellence in website development, evaluating entries across seven critical criteria: design, ease of use, copywriting, interactivity, use of technology, innovation, and content."We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Web Marketing Association," stated Matt Erney, Social Firm's founder and Strategic Digital Marketing Director. "Winning the Best Sports Website award validates our team's commitment to creating exceptional digital experiences that not only look great but deliver real results for our clients."Jason Willis, Social Firm's Creative Director, added, "The Sports Imports project allowed us to showcase our full range of capabilities – from innovative design to seamless user experience. This award reflects the collaborative effort between our team and Sports Imports to create something truly outstanding in the sports industry digital space."The Sports Imports website stood out among 86 industry categories, competing head-to-head with other sports-related websites from around the globe. Industry expert judges evaluated the site's comprehensive approach to design excellence, user functionality, and innovative use of technology.This latest recognition adds to Social Firm's impressive award portfolio , which includes recent wins at the 15th Web Excellence Awards and the 2025 Hermes Creative Awards, further establishing the Columbus-based agency as a leader in digital marketing and web development.About Social FirmFounded in 2010 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Social Firm is a digital marketing and web development agency that combines passion, technology, and creativity to help companies of all sizes succeed online, engage with their customers, and achieve long-term business success. The company specializes in website design and development, digital marketing strategies, and innovative online solutions across various industries.About the WebAward CompetitionThe WebAward Competition is hosted annually by the Web Marketing Association and has been recognizing excellence in website development since 1997. The competition evaluates websites across 86 industry categories, using seven key criteria. The highest-scoring entry in each category receives the coveted "Best of Industry" award. The WebAwards are considered the premier industry-based website award program globally.

