Social Firm Adds Three More Web Excellence Awards to Impressive 2025 Collection

Columbus digital marketing agency continues its award-winning streak with recognition for Libertas Wealth Management and an additional honor for Sports Imports.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prestigious Web Excellence Awards have once again recognized Columbus-based Social Firm , earning three additional honors this time. The agency received dual awards for its transformative work with Libertas Wealth Management in both the "Advertising & Marketing" and "Integrated Campaign" categories, plus an additional "E-Commerce Platform" award for its Sports Imports project, adding to its already impressive collection of 2025 industry accolades.The award-winning Libertas project involved a comprehensive digital transformation for one of Central Ohio's premier fiduciary advisory firms. Social Firm's integrated approach included a complete website redesign, targeted digital advertising campaigns, and strategic content marketing that leveraged the firm's podcast expertise.The results were remarkable: a 228% increase in website sessions, a 549% improvement in ad conversion rates, and over 371,000 targeted impressions, ultimately contributing to Libertas nearly doubling their assets under management and increasing revenue by 2.5 times within two years.Meanwhile, the additional Sports Imports recognition in the "E-Commerce Platform" category joins their previous website award for the same client, highlighting Social Firm's comprehensive digital solution for the 100% employee-owned Ohio-based leader in professional volleyball equipment. The platform serves diverse customer needs, ranging from middle school coaches to NCAA professionals, with over 94% of NCAA Division I colleges among its impressive client base."These Web Excellence Awards for our work with Libertas Wealth Management represent the power of integrated digital marketing," said Matt Erney, Social Firm's founder and Strategic Digital Marketing Director . "When you combine strategic thinking with creative execution across multiple channels, you don't just win awards—you transform businesses and drive real growth for your clients."The Libertas recognition joins an unprecedented collection of industry awards Social Firm has earned in 2025, cementing its position as Columbus's premier digital marketing agency. Their complete 2025 award roster includes:- Hermes Creative Awards - Gold Winner (Sports Imports Website Design)- Web Excellence Awards - Winner (Sports Imports Website)- Web Excellence Awards - Winner (Sports Imports E-Commerce Platform)- Web Marketing Association 2025 WebAward - Best Sports Website- Expertise.com Triple Recognition as Best Branding Agencies, Best PPC Agencies, and Best Digital Marketing Agencies in Columbus- 50Pros - "Best in Industry" Top Firm"This collection of awards reflects our team's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital marketing," added Jason Willis, Social Firm's Creative Director . "From creative design to integrated campaigns to e-commerce solutions, we're proud to deliver award-winning results across every aspect of our clients' digital presence."Partner with Award-Winning Excellence:Ready to work with Columbus's most recognized digital marketing firm? Whether you need a stunning website, a comprehensive digital marketing strategy, or a complete brand transformation, Social Firm's award-winning team has the proven expertise to elevate your business and drive measurable results.Contact Social Firm today to discover how our award-winning approach can transform your digital presence and accelerate your business growth.

