Harlem Hall of Fame Salute Stage and Screen Legend Melba Moore With 2025 Icon Living Honor

Melba Moore with her award from the Harlem Hall of Fame as their 2025 Icon Living Honor Left to right - Jon Marc Sandifer - Harlem Hall of Fame Founder, entertainment icon Melba Moore, singer/songwriter Valerie Simpson - owner of the Sugar Bar NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Harlem Hall of Fame bestowed upon entertainment legend Melba Moore their prestigious Icon Living 2025 Honor. The award presentation took place on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025, at Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar restaurant in New York City.Melba Moore, a Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and Broadway legend, has captivated audiences for decades with her remarkable talent and heartfelt performances. She first gained widespread recognition for her role in the original production of “Hair,” and went on to shine in other Broadway hits such as “Purlie,” for which she won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. Her extraordinary career has garnered her three Grammy nominations, showcasing her powerful vocal abilities and contributions to the music industry.This honor comes on the heels of Melba Moore's highly anticipated memoir, This Is It - Marvelous and Getting Better , which chronicles her extraordinary journey and offers an authentic glimpse into her life, career, and the passion that drives her. The memoir reflects Ms. Moore’s resilience and grace, encouraging readers to embrace their own journeys with joy and determination.Jon Marc Sandifer, Founder of the Harlem Hall of Fame, stated, “Melba Moore is not just a legend in the entertainment industry; she is a beacon of hope and inspiration for many. Her undeniable talent, coupled with her advocacy for social justice, makes her a deserving recipient of the Icon Living Honor. We are excited to celebrate her incredible journey and contributions on this momentous occasion.”ABOUT THE HARLEM HALL OF FAME:The Harlem Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates the artistic achievements and contributions of individuals who have significantly impacted the culture and legacy of Harlem and beyond. Through honors and events, it aims to inspire future generations to appreciate and engage with the rich artistic landscape that Harlem continues to offer.For more information, go to www.harlemhalloffame.nyc

