Melba Moore Reveals Her New Memoirs, 'This Is It – Marvelous and Getting Better,' Coming to Amazon Books - 11/18/2025

Melba Moore's new memoirs, "This Is It - Marvelous & Getting Better", available on Nov. 18th, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melba Moore , a Tony Award winning, 3x Grammy nominee, starred in the Broadway musicals “Hair”, “Purlie!”, “Timbuktu!” and “Les Miserables.” Her countless hits include “You Stepped Into My Life,” “Read My Lips,” “Fallin’” and “This Is It.” She’s been a global success for over fifty years and now has a new book, which shares her strategies for longevity.Co-authored by Kevin E. Taylor, " This Is It – Marvelous and Getting Better " takes the reader on the highs and lows of Ms. Moore’s career. The entertainment veteran shares how she had to pivot time and again, especially in an industry that didn’t always know what to do with the massive voice within her petite being. From Harlem to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in the book, Ms. Moore moves from winning the esteemed Tony Award for “Purlie!” to continually transition to discover what’s next in her career. In the roller coaster ride in life, she’s done it all and never backed down from a challenge.Recently, Ms. Moore was honored in Philadelphia for her activism by the Mazzoni Center, an LGBTQ+ health and wellness center that serves 15,000 patients per year. The organization paid tribute to her by way of performances from greats such as Grammy winner Lisa Fischer and Broadway dancing great Savion Glover."This Is It – Marvelous and Getting Better" will be available via Amazon Books, November 18th, 2025. Click here for more information.Melba Moore is available for interviews. To inquire, contact Double XXposure Media Relations – angelo@dxxnyc.com and/or 201 224 6570.

