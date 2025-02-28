Angelo Ellerbee Brings His Best-Selling Book 'Before I Let You Go' To Atlanta - April 2025 Media/Retail/Lecture Tour
Angelo Ellerbee will embark on a media/lecture/book signing tour of Atlanta, April 29th - May 1st, 2025
The Atlanta plans for Ellerbee, a longtime public relations veteran, representing legends such as Grammy winners/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Dionne Warwick and Kool & the Gang’s Robert Kool Bell, include radio/TV/press interviews with local/national media. This along with book signings with local retailers and a lecture at an area college/university. Recently, Ellerbee made national appearances on SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning and Dish Nation.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW ANGELO ELLERBEE BIO/PRESS/MEDIA “MAGAZINE”
“Before I Let You Go,” the fourth book from Ellerbee (an Out Magazine Storytellers and Leaders honoree), includes a foreword by Dionne Warwick. The longtime media leader encourages the reader to forge excellence and a solid direction in life’s travels, regardless of age, profession or circumstances. By sharing anecdotes from his 55 year career as the Founder/President of Double XXposure Media Relations, Ellerbee uses these examples as suggested templates and navigational tools for the reader.
A portion of the proceeds from book sales of “Before I Let You Go” will benefit the WOW Communitea Center, a non-profit organization that provides housing, educational support and job opportunities for LGBTQIA youth (click here for more info -https://www.njcri.org/lgbtq-services)
For inquiries contact Kevin Goins - newgroovesradio@gmail.com, 201 224 6570
