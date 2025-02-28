Angelo Ellerbee Brings His Best-Selling Book 'Before I Let You Go' To Atlanta - April 2025 Media/Retail/Lecture Tour

Angelo Ellerbee will embark on a media/lecture/book signing tour of Atlanta, April 29th - May 1st, 2025 Angelo Ellerbee's "Before I Let You Go" is the fourth in a series of motivational books by the longtime media leader

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media leader Angelo Ellerbee, author of the Amazon Books’ best-seller, “ Before I Let You Go ,” will be touring Atlanta GA, from April 29th to May 1st, 2025.The Atlanta plans for Ellerbee, a longtime public relations veteran, representing legends such as Grammy winners/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Dionne Warwick and Kool & the Gang’s Robert Kool Bell, include radio/TV/press interviews with local/national media. This along with book signings with local retailers and a lecture at an area college/university. Recently, Ellerbee made national appearances on SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning and Dish Nation.“Before I Let You Go,” the fourth book from Ellerbee (an Out Magazine Storytellers and Leaders honoree), includes a foreword by Dionne Warwick. The longtime media leader encourages the reader to forge excellence and a solid direction in life’s travels, regardless of age, profession or circumstances. By sharing anecdotes from his 55 year career as the Founder/President of Double XXposure Media Relations, Ellerbee uses these examples as suggested templates and navigational tools for the reader.A portion of the proceeds from book sales of “Before I Let You Go” will benefit the WOW Communitea Center, a non-profit organization that provides housing, educational support and job opportunities for LGBTQIA youth (click here for more info - https://www.njcri.org/lgbtq-services For inquiries contact Kevin Goins - newgroovesradio@gmail.com, 201 224 6570

Angelo Ellerbee interview with Dish Nation/Atlanta

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.