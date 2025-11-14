Arizona Marks Five Years of Adult-Use Cannabis: Industry Leaders Share Insights on Growth, Challenges, & the Road Ahead

Caroline Riggs, Executive Vice President of Retail & Marketing at Copperstate Farms Ryan Hermansky CEO & Founder of Noble Herb & Pure Edibles Justin M. Brandt Co-Founding Partner of Bianchi & Brandt Law Firm

Executives from Bianchi & Brandt, Noble Herb, and Copperstate discuss consumer shifts, market pressures, and the future of Arizona’s cannabis landscape.

Brands have become increasingly innovative, developing a diverse array of products to meet the varying preferences of consumers.” — Caroline Riggs, Executive VP of Retail & Marketing at Copperstate Farms

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona’s adult-use cannabis market marks its fifth anniversary of passing this year, a milestone that reflects both substantial growth and the evolving expectations of consumers across the state. As the industry continues to mature, three of Arizona’s cannabis leaders shared their perspectives on how the landscape has changed, and what the next five years may hold.Consumers Demand Consistency, Transparency, and Trust:Justin M. Brandt, Co-Founding Partner of Bianchi & Brandt, speaks on the most notable change that has been the industry’s rapid professionalization.“The biggest shift has been the normalization and professionalization of cannabis as both a product and an industry,” Brandt said. “Today, consumers are far more discerning. They expect consistent quality, transparency in sourcing, and brands that reflect their personal values.”He added that cannabis has become a lifestyle category spanning wellness, social use, and therapeutic applications. “Operators are now held to higher standards of branding, compliance, and consumer experience. It’s no longer just about access; it’s about trust, education, and brand identity.”Innovation Emerges as a Key Driver Amid Market Challenges:Brandt noted that while oversupply remains Arizona’s most immediate challenge, it also creates room for operators to innovate. “The biggest opportunity lies in brand differentiation, operational efficiency, and innovation—turning excess production into margin-rich products and loyalty-driving retail experiences,” he said.At Noble Herb in Flagstaff, Founder and CEO Ryan Hermansky also sees innovation as the clearest path forward.“We identified the THC beverage market as an exciting way to innovate and expand our product offerings,” Hermansky said. Noble Herb and its sister brand Pure Edibles recently partnered with Mother Road Brewery to launch Arizona’s first THC-infused beer. “Innovation keeps consumers engaged, and it allows us to expand our reach.”Hermansky also noted a major shift in consumer behavior since legalization. “The largest shift we have seen since adult use sales passed is the shrinking of the medical market,” he said. “Patients have decided not to renew their medical marijuana cards and have started shopping under adult-use rules.”Education, Safety, and Wellness Shape the Next Era:At Copperstate Farms, one of the state’s largest cannabis operators, consumer expectations have evolved significantly over the past five years.“In the five years since Arizona launched adult-use cannabis sales, the most significant shift I've observed has been the transformation in both brand operations and consumer engagement,” said Caroline Riggs, Executive Vice President of Retail & Marketing. “Brands have become increasingly innovative, developing a diverse array of products to meet the varying preferences of consumers.”She added that consumers are now far more informed. “Consumer behavior has evolved, with a growing interest in quality, safety, and the broader wellness benefits of cannabis,” she said. “This maturation reflects a deeper understanding and acceptance of cannabis.”Looking ahead, Riggs sees major opportunities in product development and education. “There’s significant potential for brands to differentiate themselves through unique offerings,” she said. “Advancements in edibles, beverages, and wellness products that cater to a broader audience will play a major role in shaping the next phase of the market.”Caroline notes that brands must navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. “Addressing the stigma still associated with cannabis use and educating the public on its benefits will be essential for sustained growth.”A Market Moving Toward Maturity:While oversupply, pricing pressure, and regulatory uncertainty remain ongoing hurdles, leaders across Arizona agree that the market’s next phase will be defined by innovation, consumer education, and a continued push toward mainstream acceptance.As the sixth year of adult-use sales begins, Arizona’s cannabis industry is poised to evolve yet again—shaped by operators committed to raising standards and meeting consumers where they are.This milestone recap was curated by Proven Media in celebration of Arizona’s fifth year of adult-use cannabis sales.###About Proven Media:Proven Media is a full-service, national public relations firm based in Carefree, Arizona, serving highly compliant industries. While oversupply, pricing pressure, and regulatory uncertainty remain ongoing hurdles, leaders across Arizona agree that the market's next phase will be defined by innovation, consumer education, and a continued push toward mainstream acceptance.As the sixth year of adult-use sales begins, Arizona's cannabis industry is poised to evolve yet again—shaped by operators committed to raising standards and meeting consumers where they are.This milestone recap was curated by Proven Media in celebration of Arizona's fifth year of adult-use cannabis sales.

