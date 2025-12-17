ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK NAMED TO FORBES AMERICA’S TOP 100 CHARITIES LIST

Demonstrates strength of private support during government cuts and uncertain times

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forbes recently named the Atlanta Community Food Bank to its prestigious America’s Top 100 Charities list, recognizing the nation’s leading charitable organizations based on the amount of private support received during the most recent fiscal year. This marks the Food Bank’s first appearance on the annual ranking.“Considering the many charitable organizations doing critical work in our communities, we are deeply honored that our supporters choose to invest in our mission to fight hunger,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “During these challenging and uncertain times, our donors’ generosity allows us to sustain and expand vital programs serving food-insecure children, families, and seniors across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. From increased need following the pandemic, to cuts in government funding, private-sector support has enabled us to meet the moment.”The Atlanta Community Food Bank is a member food bank of Feeding America, which ranked #1 on the Forbes America’s Top 100 Charities list for the fourth consecutive year. The newly released list includes eight food banks nationwide, among them the Atlanta-based organization.In the past fiscal year, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed 112 million meals.Headquartered in Atlanta, the Food Bank also operates Community Food Centers (CFCs) in Cobb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties and partners with more than 700 community organizations across 29 counties, helping serve thousands of individuals each year.For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including ways to help, visit https://www.acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

