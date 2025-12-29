DAVE & BUSTER’S DAVENPORT LAUNCHES FLAG HUNT FOR VIP ACCESS & PRIZES AHEAD OF GRAND OPENING

Find a D&B flag in the community for exclusive early access and a $100 gift card

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave & Buster’s, the ultimate entertainment, restaurant, and sports-watching destination for families and friends, kicks off the opening of its newest location at 5248 Elmore Avenue with a city-wide flag hunt and exclusive rewards. Five lucky winners who track down Dave & Buster’s hidden flags around Davenport will receive an invite to the VIP Preview Party and a $100 gift card.The new entertainment and restaurant hub features over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, handcrafted drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports bar. Guests can eat, drink, play, and celebrate all in one place.Leading up to opening day, the Davenport team invites the community to search for the five hidden Dave & Buster’s flags across the city. From January 6, 2026, through January 10, the brand will release two clues daily on www.daveandbusters.com/davenportfindtheflag to hint at each flag’s location. Each day, one winner who finds a flag will receive a $100 gift card and an invitation to Dave & Buster’s exclusive VIP event for five. This private celebration offers a sneak peek at the brand-new Davenport location and a chance to enjoy the fun before it opens to the public.“We’re thrilled to be opening our doors in Davenport soon, and what better way to kick things off than by giving back to the community that has welcomed us so warmly?” says General Manager Josh Kindig. “The ‘Find the Flag’ scavenger hunt is a chance for everyone to get involved, have some fun, and potentially be one of the first people through the door to experience all the games, food, and excitement we have lined up.”Finding a flag entitles the winner to the prize in question, a gift card, and a VIP invite with five guests. Large ticket items are not included. You can only win one flag. Not combined with any other offers. Other restrictions may apply. See store for details. Void where prohibited.For more information, daily clues, and full contest details, visit www.daveandbusters.com/davenportfindtheflag About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 241 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 180 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India and the Philippines.Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

