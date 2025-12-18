ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK PROMOTES GREG SIMS TO CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

The Atlanta Community Food Bank has promoted Greg Sims to Chief Development Officer.

Nonprofit executive team rises to meet hunger needs

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank has promoted Greg Sims to Chief Development Officer. Sims, who joined the organization in 2012, will lead the Food Bank’s comprehensive development strategy, overseeing fundraising, volunteer engagement, donor relations, and marketing initiatives.The Atlanta Community Food Bank is the fourth largest food bank, by distribution, in the nation, distributing 112 million meals in Fiscal Year 2025 and supporting 3 million neighbor visits.“Greg has been an integral part of growing our organization over the past decade, and we are incredibly proud to promote him to this new executive position,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “As we face rising demand and new challenges in our fight against hunger, Greg’s deep understanding of our community and his strategic mindset will be invaluable in advancing our mission to connect those in need with nutritious food and essential resources.”A seasoned fundraising executive, Sims most recently served as the Food Bank’s Director of Institutional Giving and previously as Director of Individual Giving. His nonprofit career spans a range of causes including refugee resettlement, volunteer management, faith-based advocacy, and community development in Guatemala.“I am honored to step into this leadership role to continue serving a mission and an organization that feeds hope, unites communities, and transforms lives,” said Greg Sims, Chief Development Officer for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including ways to help, visit acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

