Lottery Announces October Transfer of Nearly $10 Million to the State

FY26 Total Now Exceeds $41.9 million

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its October transfer of $9,827,775.67 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the State Treasury.

This latest transfer brings the total net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2026 to $41,929,024.94. Since its launch in 2019, the Mississippi Lottery has generated more than $733,712,794.48 in net proceeds to benefit roads, bridges and education throughout the state.

All numbers contingent on annual financial audit.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $512 million with an estimated cash value of $239.1 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $6.8 million with an estimated cash value of $3.17 million. Friday’s Mega Million’s jackpot is an estimated $965 million with an estimated cash value of $445.3 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $275 thousand.

11/12/25