Mega Millions Jackpot Nearly $1 Billion, Eighth Largest in Game History

JACKSON, MISS. – Fresh off a billion-dollar Powerball run that wrapped up in September, players are watching as Mega Millions rockets toward the $1 billion mark. The Mega Millions jackpot has now climbed to an estimated $900 million for tonight’s drawing, Tuesday, Nov. 11, with an estimated cash value of $415.3 million.

This marks the eighth largest jackpot since Mega Millions began in 2002, and only the third time the top prize has reached this level since the current game record of $1.602 billion, won in Florida on August 8, 2023.

Tickets are $5 per play and automatically include a multiplier to increase non-jackpot prizes up to five times. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. CT.

Purchase tickets at any authorized Mississippi Lottery retailer. Learn more about Mega Millions and other Mississippi Lottery games at mslottery.com. 

Jackpot Update

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $512 million, with an estimated cash value of $239.1 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $6.8 million with an estimated cash value of $3.17 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $260 thousand.

