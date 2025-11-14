Skye Smith Unveils Gripping Debut Novel Highlighting Racial Tensions in 1930s St. Louis

“Long Lost Midwife” - A Historical Mystery Thriller Tackling Race, Family, and Secrets

NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skye Smith's highly anticipated debut novel, “Long Lost Midwife,” has been released worldwide. This evocative historical thriller takes readers on a suspenseful journey through the racial and social divisions of 1934 St. Louis as a young white socialite challenges norms in her quest for assistance from an African American midwife.The novel follows Pamela, a seemingly privileged woman preparing to give birth to her first child. Defying intense opposition from both her family and her husband, Pamela insists on seeking out Miss Minnie, the African American midwife who delivered her into the world years before. This risky endeavor unearths deep-seated prejudices, sparks familial conflict, and ultimately forces Pamela to confront unsettling truths about society and herself. With underlying themes of race, privilege, and identity, “Long Lost Midwife” offers a poignant exploration of historical realities still relevant today.“‘Long Lost Midwife’ is not just a story about a birth - it’s a story about confronting the limitations of one’s world,” said author Skye Smith. “The novel is grounded in the wealth of African American history that shaped the midwifery profession and intersects with broader societal struggles.”Drawing inspiration from his background in history and mechanical engineering, Smith brings a heightened sense of precision and visualization to his narrative style. Readers will appreciate how Smith’s intricate research and passion for storytelling breathe life into the rich, yet tempestuous, world of 1930s St. Louis.This book appeals to fans of mystery thrillers, historical suspense, and character-driven storytelling. With its calm and deliberate start, the pace quickens toward a riveting climax that readers won’t soon forget. With nuanced depictions of racial dynamics, family loyalty, and the choices that define us, the novel illuminates historical struggles through gripping, personal narratives.“Long Lost Midwife” (ISBN: 9781966799221 / 9781966799214) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $26.99, the paperback retails for $18.99, and the ebook retails for $6.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Learn more at www.skyesmith-author.com , and follow Skye Smith on Instagram for behind-the-scenes content and updates on future books.From the Back Cover:In 1934 St. Louis, Missouri, Pamela, outwardly a young, white socialite (but inwardly an unsettled late adolescent), is about to give birth to her first child. To assist in the delivery, she searches for the ‘colored’ midwife, Miss Minnie, who attended her own birth in 1911. Her and her husband’s families vehemently protest. During the final months of her pregnancy, her husband, Frank, even brings in relatives to closely monitor Pamela’s behavior and whereabouts. Deviously, Pamela sidesteps them by secretly pressuring her ‘colored’ maid to help her. What kind of calamity and racial tension will their search dredge up? Could the outcome be murder?About the Author:Skye Smith has retired from a career in mechanical engineering. In that profession he used CAD to design complex machines. The heightened visualization in that virtual world he tries to extend to writing mystery thrillers. For ten years he moderated a MeetUp writers group. His history degree from St. John’s University in Minnesota helps to drive his storytelling.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.