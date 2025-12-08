Young Girl’s Quest Unveils Her Family Story in 'The Corner Lot' by Neal De Geus

NH, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British Columbia-based author Neal De Geus announces the release of his debut novel, “The Corner Lot,” a compelling work of framed historical fiction that uncovers the intricate tapestry of one family’s story against the backdrop of The Great Depression. Set in the heart of California, this 329-page narrative follows a young girl’s determination to uncover her Swedish heritage and chronicles the bold lives of the generations that came before her.At the center of the story is Rachel, a curious and spirited young girl who unravels the mystery behind her surname. What begins as an exploration of her Nordic roots soon leads her family to examine their interconnected pasts. With the guidance of her mother, Rachel pieces together an enduring tale of friendship and survival. From an unlikely bond between a Dutch Catholic and a Russian Mennonite to the challenges faced on a California homestead during the economic turmoil of the 1930s, “The Corner Lot” captures humanity’s capacity to persevere, protect, and forge identity through shared history.Neal De Geus draws from his own life experiences to infuse his novel with vibrant realism. A farmer, veteran, pilot, teacher, and storyteller, De Geus uses personal history, family tales, and deeply researched historical insight to bring Rachel’s world to life.“The first stepping stone on the pathway to developing a unique identity is learning one’s inherited story of the past,” De Geus shares.At its core, “The Corner Lot” highlights the value of understanding ancestral stories to foster empathy across cultures and generations.Packed with adventure, family secrets, and emotional depth, the novel is perfect for readers who enjoy historical fiction with strong female protagonists and meaningful stories of resilience and connection. Neal De Geus hopes his novel will inspire young minds in school settings and beyond, sparking curiosity about their own histories and family legacies.“The Corner Lot” (ISBN: 9781965340004) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $17.99, and the ebook retails for $6.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Learn more at nealdegeus.com About the Author:Neal immigrated to British Columbia from Southern California with his family at the age of twelve in 1968 and began dairy farming. This began an adventure which included soon purchasing a plywood Jon boat and fishing off log booms. He began service at the US Army’s Fort Richardson, just outside Anchorage, Alaska, in the Spring of 1975. While there he gained a civilian commercial pilot’s licence, later instructing instrument students from Boeing Field, started a family in 1985, entered university part-time at the age of thirty-six, to graduate as a teacher at forty-five.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

