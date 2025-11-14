Indiana FSSA Recommends Accreditation Requirement for ABA Therapy Centers to Improve Quality of Care

Autism Commission on Quality Erick Dubuque, Director of Autism Commission on Quality

Recommendations specifically cite the Autism Commission on Quality

The Autism Commission on Quality is committed to helping our colleagues meet accreditation requirements if and when they’re finalized.” — Erick Dubuque, Director, Autism Commission on Quality

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has announced recommendations to make Medicaid-funded applied behavior analysis (ABA) more accessible, sustainable, and high-quality. Among its recommendations, FSSA urges the state to require ABA therapy centers to earn accreditation from an entity like the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ). The Indiana General Assembly will review the recommendations for approval at its December budget meeting. Proposed policy revisions will be submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in a state plan amendment.

ABA is the most effective treatment for people with autism spectrum disorder. However, quality can vary significantly by provider. False claims of expertise, poor training programs, and overwhelming demand for services are all barriers to quality.

Addressing these challenges requires compliance with industry standards developed and enforced by a known, trusted accreditation body. ACQ is a non-profit accreditation body backed by the Council of Autism Service Providers, a trusted trade association led by the team of parent advocates who passed autism insurance reform across the country.

"The Autism Commission on Quality is committed to helping our colleagues meet accreditation requirements if and when they’re finalized,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “Providers looking to meet this requirement should download a complimentary copy of ACQ's accreditation standards from our website to help them prepare for the review process."

FSSA issued five interdependent recommendations:

• Align ABA utilization with clinical evidence.

• Ensure high-quality care and optimal outcomes (including requiring accreditation for ABA therapy centers).

• Establish sustainable rates.

• Strengthen program management and oversight.

• Support a sustainable ecosystem for ABA.

“There are still several steps before these recommendations become a reality,” Dubuque added. “We’re grateful to FSSA for its desire to ensure high-quality care and optimal outcomes through a multi-step process that includes facility accreditation.”

###

About the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a non-profit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.

ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.

Learn more at autismcommission.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.