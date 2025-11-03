Autism Commission on Quality joins BABAT Reach Conference as invited speakers

Autism Commission on Quality Erick Dubuque, Director of Autism Commission on Quality

LOUSIVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) led workshops and panel discussions on strategies to ensure high-quality care at Massachusetts Professionals in ABA’s (BABAT) Reach Conference in Worcester, MA.

ACQ is a non-profit accreditation body for autism service providers offering ABA as a healthcare service. It’s backed by the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a trusted trade association staffed by parent advocates who spearheaded autism insurance reform across the country.

This year’s BABAT Reach Conference came at a critical time. MassHealth has announced that, effective January 1, 2027, ABA organizations offering center-based ABA services in its network will need to be accredited by a nationally recognized accreditation body. A similar requirement is also scheduled to go into place on January 1, 2028, for organizations offering ABA services across other services settings (e.g., home and community).

“We appreciated the opportunity to share more about our accreditation process and share insights with providers at BABAT's Reach Conference," said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “ACQ is committed to helping ABA providers meet MassHealth's accreditation requirements and we encourage our colleagues not to wait too long to begin preparing for their review.”

Dubuque was joined at the conference by ACQ colleagues Eileen Mendes, Thea Davis, and Catherine DeBroder. They participated in a panel with Dr. Jessica Everett on gaps in clinical, operational, and quality delivery of ABA as a healthcare service.

“ACQ’s goal is to improve access to high-quality ABA for people with autism,” said Thea Davis, M.S. BCBA. “As an accrediting body, it’s important that we share problematic patterns with providers, so they can find ways to improve their services.”

Learn more at autismcommission.org.

###

The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a non-profit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.

ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.

Learn more at autismcommission.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.