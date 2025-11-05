A.G.E.S. Learning Solutions Receives Accreditation from Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

Autism Commission on Quality A.G.E.S. Learning Solutions Erick Dubuque, Director of Autism Commission on Quality Emmylou Santos, Chief Clinical Officer, A.G.E.S. Learning Solutions

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY—The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to A.G.E.S. Learning Solutions for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs in California and Utah.

A.G.E.S. Learning Solutions’ programs were evaluated against ACQ’s Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide.

“The accreditation process has been a rigorous journey, and this achievement showcases our team's collective dedication to meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks,” said Emmylou Santos, MA, BCBA, LBA, chief behavioral officer of A.G.E.S. Learning Solutions. “We view our accreditation as a promise to our stakeholders: a promise that we will uphold the highest standards of quality, integrity, and professionalism in all our endeavors.”

A.G.E.S. Learning Solutions provides results-driven behavioral services grounded in ABA. Its unique approach (Analytical, Goal-Based, Empowering, and Supportive) ensures that each program is tailored to help clients reach their full potential. Using evidence-based teaching methods, A.G.E.S. Learning Solutions’ ABA treatment programs create meaningful behavior change that promotes independence and enhances quality of life.

“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. A.G.E.S. Learning Solutions underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”

ACQ’s review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.

ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.

To learn more, visit autismcommission.org.

