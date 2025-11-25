Vacation Adventures by Vicki LLC Earns 2025 Best of Tennessee Regional Award

SEVIERVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vacation Adventures by Vicki LLC has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Tennessee Regional Award, honoring the company’s dedication to providing exceptional vacation rental experiences in the Great Smoky Mountains. Known for offering family-friendly and pet-friendly cabins that balance comfort with outdoor adventure, the company has become a trusted resource for travelers seeking both relaxation and exploration.Founded with a focus on thoughtful, personalized service, Vacation Adventures by Vicki stands out for its curated selection of properties. Each cabin is chosen for its privacy, amenities, and proximity to local attractions, creating a seamless experience that anticipates the needs of guests. Beyond well-stocked kitchens and cozy living spaces, the team provides guidance on activities, helping visitors make the most of their time in the mountains. The company’s approach has fostered repeat customers and strong community connections, reflecting both operational excellence, a commitment to memorable stays and a focus on supporting the local community.“Being recognized with the Best of Tennessee Regional Award is an unexpected honor,” says Vicki Kujawa, founder and owner. “Our goal has always been to create experiences that feel effortless for our guests while celebrating everything the Smoky Mountains have to offer. This award is a reflection of our team’s dedication to thoughtful planning and genuine hospitality.”The accolade underscores Vacation Adventures by Vicki’s continued focus on growth and service. As the company looks ahead, it plans to expand its offerings while maintaining the high standards that earned this recognition. For travelers seeking a getaway that combines adventure, comfort, and local charm, Vacation Adventures by Vicki remains a standout choice in the region.For more information click here

