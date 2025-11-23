Submit Release
The Muscle Whisperer, PLLC Honored with 2025 Best of Tennessee Award

BARTLETT, TN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Muscle Whisperer, PLLC has been named a 2025 Best of Tennessee Award winner for its corrective and therapeutic bodywork that focuses on restoring balance and improving function. The practice is known for targeted, outcome-driven sessions that address chronic tension, injury recovery, and movement limitations.

Owner and practitioner Kiana Gilliam brings 17 plus years of experience using muscle manipulation to support physical and mental well-being. The Muscle Whisperer specializes in orthopedic and corrective work, deep tissue, prenatal therapy, table Thai, cupping, and hot stone therapy. Each treatment begins with listening to the body’s signals and follows a tailored plan designed to correct underlying issues rather than mask symptoms.

“What I aim to do is help people move better in the life they already have,” says Kiana Gilliam. “Corrective touch is about restoring balance, not creating a temporary escape. Earning this award confirms that careful, consistent work pays off for clients and for the community.”

Clients report measurable gains in mobility and reduced pain after following the practice’s corrective plans. Kiana is currently pursuing an orthopedic massage credential to expand her toolkit and increase the precision of care offered to clients recovering from injury or living with persistent dysfunction.

The Best of Tennessee recognition highlights small businesses that deliver meaningful results and community impact. For The Muscle Whisperer, the award is both recognition of past outcomes and momentum for future growth. Kiana plans to use the visibility to broaden access to corrective services and to continue building a practice centered on practical recovery and long-term movement health.

The Muscle Whisperer, PLLC
The Muscle Whisperer, PLLC Honored with 2025 Best of Tennessee Award

