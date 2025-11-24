Mark Anthony’s School of Cosmetology Earns 2025 Best of Tennessee Award

COLUMBIA, TN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Anthony’s School of Cosmetology has been honored with the 2025 Best of Tennessee Award, a statewide accolade recognizing businesses that deliver outstanding service, community impact, and commitment to excellence. Since opening its doors, the school has helped countless individuals pursue careers in cosmetology, esthetics, manicuring, braiding and instructor training.What distinguishes Mark Anthony’s School of Cosmetology is a blend of accessibility and depth. Through its rolling enrollment model, students can begin new programs every month, no wait‑list and no delay. As a partner of Milady Standard and a Milady RISE Partner School, it delivers curriculum that covers not only hair, nails, and skin care but also practical infection control, braiding certification and awareness training in critical topics like domestic abuse and human trafficking. These layers of training reflect a broader mission: Creating a Brighter Future.“Being named a Best of Tennessee Award winner shows we’re fulfilling our promise to open doors for our students,” says Director of Admissions Cathy Love. “This recognition is for our team, our instructors and the students who show up ready to learn and build a meaningful career.”Receiving the 2025 Best of Tennessee Award underscores the school’s growing reputation and its plans to keep expanding. As it moves forward, Mark Anthony’s School of Cosmetology will continue investing in program options, community partnerships and student support services. The award affirms they’re not just operating a cosmetology school: they’re building a hub for transformation, one student at a time.For more information click here

