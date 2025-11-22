The Beaumont Med Spa Earns 2025 Best of Tennessee Honorable Mention Award

LEBANON, TN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beaumont Med Spa, a leading destination for longevity medicine and aesthetic treatments, has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Tennessee Honorable Mention Award winner. Known for its comprehensive approach to wellness, including hormone replacement therapy, thyroid and gut health support, peptide therapies, EBOO treatments, and advanced aesthetic services like Botox, microneedling, and Diamond Glow facials, The Beaumont Med Spa has built a reputation for results that truly improve clients’ quality of life.What sets The Beaumont Med Spa apart is its ability to blend science-based medical care with personalized, human-centered service. Monthly facial memberships, massage therapy, and holistic wellness programs create a continuity of care that keeps clients returning, while fostering an environment that prioritizes comfort, clarity, and measurable outcomes. The recognition from Best of Tennessee underscores the med spa’s commitment to excellence and the impact it has made on the community.“Receiving this honor is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” says owner and founder Rachel Deffendall, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC. “Our goal has always been to help people feel energized, confident, and equipped with tools for long-term wellness. Being acknowledged by Best of Tennessee motivates us to continue innovating and expanding the ways we support our clients’ health and well-being.”The 2025 Best of Tennessee Honorable Mention Award highlights The Beaumont Med Spa’s ongoing commitment to advancing longevity medicine and aesthetics. Looking ahead, the team plans to continue integrating new therapies, expanding client education, and maintaining the personalized care that has made the med spa a trusted local resource.For more information click here

