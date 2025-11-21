Richardson Construction, LLC Honored with 2025 Best of Tennessee Award

TOWNSEND, TN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richardson Construction, LLC, a locally owned and family-operated full-service construction company, has been named a 2025 Best of Tennessee Award winner, recognizing their excellence in custom home building, remodeling, and light commercial construction. Since 2004, Richardson Construction has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship, integrity, and client-focused service, making this recognition a milestone in their continued commitment to East Tennessee.Richardson Construction stands out for its dedication to delivering more than just structures. They provide a building experience that values honesty, communication, and long-term value. From one-off custom homes to renovations and commercial projects, the team ensures every detail meets their high standards. Clients benefit from transparent project updates through a dedicated portal, accessible design services, and a team that treats each home like it’s their own.“We’re honored to be recognized by Best of Tennessee,” says Josh Underdown, vice president of Richardson Construction. “Our goal has always been to provide quality homes while maintaining integrity and trust with every client. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and the relationships we’ve built in the community.”Beyond construction, Richardson Construction actively contributes to the local community, partnering with organizations and giving back in ways that strengthen the neighborhoods they build in. The 2025 Best of Tennessee Award is both a reflection of past achievements and a motivation for the future. The company plans to continue raising the bar for construction standards, fostering client trust, and delivering homes and projects that blend quality, value, and service. With this award, Richardson Construction solidifies its role as a leading builder in East Tennessee, proving that dedication, skill, and a focus on people can set a company apart.For more information click here

