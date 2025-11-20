Second Chance Global Honored as 2025 Best of Tennessee Award Winner

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Chance Global has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Tennessee Award winner, highlighting the organization’s measurable impact in communities across the state and beyond.Founded with a mission of Ending Generational Poverty Through Empowerment, Second Chance Global provides essential resources, skills training, and locally led programs that help individuals and families achieve lasting self-sufficiency. This mission fulfills the organization’s vision to Maximize the Development of Each Person to Impact the World for Jesus.The organization stands out for its comprehensive Break | Create | Expand model. Immediate needs are met through access to clean water, medical care, and 24/7 support for vulnerable children. From there, Second Chance Global equips young adults and parents with education, trade skills, and income-generating opportunities to create sustainable change. Finally, proven locally led programs are scaled across communities in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, empowering local leaders to continue the work and expand the organization’s reach.“Our team believes that meaningful change requires faith, action, and accountability,” said Ashley Petress, Founder and Executive Director. “This award reflects the dedication of our Staff, Ambassadors, and Partners who work tirelessly to provide opportunities, restore dignity, and empower individuals to break cycles of poverty. We are honored to be recognized by the Tennessee community for this work.”Receiving the 2025 Best of Tennessee Award underscores Second Chance Global’s ongoing commitment to long-term solutions and community empowerment. As the organization looks toward the future, it plans to expand programs into additional countries, deepen local partnerships, and continue transforming lives through practical, sustainable, and faith-informed approaches.The recognition not only celebrates past achievements but also signals a continued dedication to building stronger communities and brighter futures globally.For more information click here

