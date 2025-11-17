Author Naomi Eselojor Joins Ruadán Books with African Steampunk Novella

Naomi Eselojor Ruadán Books

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadán Books is delighted to announce that it has signed a nice deal with Naomi Eselojor to publish her debut African steampunk novella, tentatively scheduled for the Fall of 2026.The City of Factories explores the effects of colonialism on Nigeria through the lens of a spectacular steampunk setting and a fractured father/son relationship: 18-year-old Alabi wants nothing more than to find out what happened to his missing father in a subjugated nation. Between hard work and misadventure, Alabi uncovers a truth about his father that challenges everything he thought he knew, setting in motion a series of events that could liberate the nation or lead to destruction.About her signing, Naomi says: “I am honored to sign with a publisher that shares my passion for a story that reflects my multi-cultural heritage and vision for a futuristic Africa.”“Naomi’s story was the first we purchased from our recent open call,” says CEO R. B. Wood. “I knew from the first paragraph that her writing was special–woven tapestries of setting and stunning characters all wrapped in a complex and poignant story that will appeal to Africanfuturism and dystopian literature fans!”About Ruadán BooksRuadán (pronounced ROO-ah-dawn) Books is a Boston-based independent press founded in 2024 by author and former technologist R.B. Wood. With an early vision to further enrich and give back to the literary community that nurtured him, R.B. established the small press’s mission around recruiting a vital team of new talent and partnering with underrepresented authors telling uncommon stories. With a full slate through 2027, Ruadán Books is bringing readers character-driven storytelling in dark speculative fiction, including dark fantasy, horror, thrillers, and crime fiction.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter:Website | Twitter (X) | Facebook | Instagram | BlueSky | Ruadán Books NewsletterAbout Naomi EselojorNaomi Eselojor is a speculative fiction writer from Nigeria and a global talent migrant endorsed by the Arts Council England for her contributions to Africanfuturism. She is the recipient of the 2023 Utopian Award for Short Fiction and the 2024 Wilson Okereke Prize for Short Stories, and has also been a finalist for the Nommo Award as well as nominated for the Pushcart Prize, Ako Caine Prize, and Utopian Awards. Naomi’s works have appeared in Afrofuturism Short Stories, African Ghost Short Stories, 2022 Best of Utopian Speculative Fiction, Omenana Magazine, Lolwe, Hexagon Magazine, Dark Matter Magazine, and elsewhere. Among other programs, Naomi is an alum of Milford Writer’s Workshop, the Voodoonauts Fellowship, and served as a Sprinng mentor in 2024 and 2025. She is currently one of the instructors at Spread the Word’s Developing Tutors 2025/2026 and resides in the United Kingdom.

