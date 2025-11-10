FIVE FUNERALS Cover Reveal and Pre-Orders Announced

Five Funerals Author Jeffrey Somers joins Ruadán Books

You haven’t read a book quite like this one, but you’ve wanted to.” — Nick Mamatas

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following up on the deal announcement of February 18th, 2025, Ruadán Books is delighted to share the cover for Jeff Somers ’ upcoming novel of macabre absurdity Five Funerals: Choose Your Own Perilous Path. Pre-orders launch today, November 10th, 2025 at ruadanbooks.com!Publication is set for February 22nd, 2026.The cover is illustrated by Ruth Ann Sellars, capturing her iconic sweet and spooky style in a gothically whimsical scene reminiscent of Edward Gorey.“You haven’t read a book quite like this one,” writes Nick Mamatas in his introduction to Five Funerals, “but you’ve wanted to.”In the world of Five Funerals, the graduating class of Bishop Carlbus Prep has a secret.The Outing Party is a tradition at Bishop Carlbus, a semi-illicit party hosted by a senior student after the annual Outing, a weekend field trip taken by the graduating class every year. In 1995, Amy Keaton is determined to host a legendary Outing Party, but everything goes wrong. The party spins out of control: by the next morning, Amy Keaton is dead, and twenty-five kids have a soul-crushing secret.Twenty years later, six Bishop Carlbus Prep alumni gather for the funeral of one of their classmates. They soon realize that they are now the sole surviving members of the Class of 1995—everyone else who attended Amy Keaton’s Outing Party is dead. And many of those deaths are bizarre and shocking. Sucked dry by leeches. Consumed by mice. Swept out to sea.The survivors begin piecing together the events of the last two decades, and wonder: Is someone hunting them? Are they next? And, maybe, do they deserve to be next?Those readers who choose to pre-order directly from the Ruadán Books' website can expect a 20% discount, and the first 200 pre-orders will also receive a pocket version of the fictional 1995 yearbook for Bishop Carlbus Prep. Go Crimson Reapers!About Ruadán BooksRuadán (pronounced ROO-ah-dawn) Books derives its name from the Irish god of mystery and espionage. Ruadán Books’ mission is to welcome new authors, and inspire and tell unique stories from authors worldwide.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter:Website | Twitter (X) | Facebook | Instagram | BlueSky | Ruadán Books NewsletterAbout Jeff SomersJeff Somers is the author of Lifers, the Avery Cates series from Orbit Books, Chum from Tyrus Books, and The Ustari Cycle from Pocket/Gallery, including We Are Not Good People.Jeff’s published over thirty short stories as well; his story “Sift, Almost Invisible, Through” appeared in the anthology Crimes by Moonlight, published by Berkley Hardcover and edited by Charlaine Harris, and his story “Ringing the Changes” was selected for The Best American Mystery Stories 2006. He survives on the nickels and quarters he regularly finds behind his ears, his guitar playing is a plague upon his household, and his lovely wife The Duchess is convinced he would wither and die if left to his own devices, but this is only half true. Discover more about Jeff Somers and his work at www.jeffreysomers.com

