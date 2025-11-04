Author Errick Nunnally Joins Ruadán Books with Novella Series Starring Josephine Baker!

Errick [Nunnally] has an amazing gift, and his use of the Second World War setting combined with his stylized imagery blends perfectly with a subtle yet poignant commentary on 21st Century America.” — R. B. Wood - CEO and Founder

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadán Books is delighted to announce that it has signed a two-volume/six novella deal with author Errick Nunnally following on from his participation in the Sinister Societies anthology (forthcoming December 9, 2025). About his signing, Nunnally says: “It’s an exciting and fantastic opportunity to continue Agent Baker’s passionate, heroic, and highly murderous exploits against the horrific perpetrators of World War Two.”Nunnally’s story for the upcoming anthology is a spy noir mid-century horror/thriller starring a fictionalized version of the late, great Josephine Baker.“Errick’s story for Sinister Societies was the type of gritty period piece I love,” says founder and CEO R. B. Wood. “I felt there was so much more to Josephine’s story in the world Errick created that I couldn’t wait to discuss more of her adventures. Errick has an amazing gift, and his use of the Second World War setting combined with his stylized imagery blends perfectly with a subtle yet poignant commentary on 21st Century America.”The first of his novellas, Agent Josephine Baker Against the Island of Horrors (appearing first in Sinister Societies) tells the story of the secret agent—a dancer, singer, assassin—as she investigates a series of mysterious murders of allies in Europe that point to an invisible killer with inhuman characteristics.Each volume of the complete collection will contain three novellas, with the first volume tentatively scheduled for the fall of 2026 and the second volume to follow in 2027.About Ruadán BooksRuadán (pronounced ROO-ah-dawn) Books derives its name from the Irish god of mystery and espionage. Ruadán Books’ mission is to welcome new authors, and inspire and tell unique stories from authors worldwide.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter:Website | Twitter (X) | Facebook | Instagram | BlueSky | Ruadán Books NewsletterAbout Errick NunnallyErrick Nunnally was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. He served one tour in the Marine Corps before deciding art school would be a safer—and more natural—pursuit. He is permanently distracted by art, comics, science fiction, history, and horror. Trained as a graphic designer, he has earned a black belt in Krav Maga/Muay Thai kickboxing after dark. Errick’s work includes: the novels, The Queen of Saturn and the Prince in Exile, Blood for the Sun, and Lightning Wears a Red Cape; Lost in Transition, a comic strip collection; a number of short stories; and first prize in one hamburger contest. Eventually, Errick came to his senses and moved to Rhode Island with his two lovely children and one beautiful wife.###

