Tullabee Learning Academy Earns 2025 Best of Tennessee Regional Award

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tullabee Learning Academy has been named a 2025 Best of Tennessee Regional Award winner, recognizing the center’s outstanding commitment to early childhood education and its creative, community-centered approach to learning.Serving children from six weeks to five years old, Tullabee Learning Academy blends structure and imagination to nurture each child’s unique potential. Every classroom is inspired by a different part of small-town life designed to spark curiosity and make learning feel like an adventure. From storytime to sensory play, each experience is guided by the Tennessee Early Learning Development Standards (TNELDS) and rooted in one simple truth: play is purposeful.“Our goal has always been to create a space that feels like an extension of home,” says a Tullabee spokesperson. “We believe it truly takes a village to help children grow, and we want families to feel that sense of support and belonging from the moment they walk through our doors.”What sets Tullabee apart is its balance of professionalism and warmth. Teachers are empowered to design lesson plans tailored to each child’s needs, while parents are welcomed as active partners in the learning process. The result is a joyful, collaborative environment where every milestone, whether big or small, is celebrated.Winning a Best of Tennessee Award reinforces what local families have known all along: Tullabee Learning Academy is more than a preschool. It’s a place where children feel loved, parents feel supported, and the village that raises them grows stronger every day.“It takes a village” isn’t just their slogan…it’s the foundation of everything they do.For more information click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.