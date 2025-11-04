Edward Freeman Releases The Tale of the Ancient Mariner: A Descent into Madness

Cover of The Tale of the Ancient Mariner by Edward Freeman

A dark reimagining of Coleridge’s classic where guilt, madness, and the sea’s vengeance intertwine in a haunting tale of horror.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staten House announces the release of The Tale of the Ancient Mariner: A Descent into Madness, a chilling and deeply human reimagining of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s immortal poem The Rime of the Ancient Mariner. In this visceral psychological horror debut by Edward Freeman, a single act of violence shatters a sailor’s fate, transforming the legendary mariner—now named Emrys—into a cursed, eternal vessel. Beginning with the impulsive act that damns his ship, The Mercy’s Light, and ending where Coleridge’s 1798 poem begins, the novel reframes the classic as an origin myth of guilt, madness, and the birth of storytelling itself.Written in a style reminiscent of Clive Barker and H. P. Lovecraft, Freeman’s novel is a claustrophobic exploration of guilt and supernatural retribution. It is not only the story of a haunted sea but a descent into the mariner’s fractured mind as he drifts among the corpses of his crew. The sea itself becomes the antagonist—a sentient, vengeful force that denies Emrys the mercy of death. Instead, it claims him as “Life-in-Death,” inflicting a far crueler punishment: the unending compulsion to retell his story. As Freeman writes, ‘The curse was never that I lived; it was that I must keep telling how I died.’Ideal for readers of dark literary fiction, psychological thrillers, and gothic retellings by authors such as Susan Hill and Neil Gaiman, The Tale of the Ancient Mariner: A Descent into Madness explores timeless themes of guilt, alienation, and redemption through prose that is both lyrical and deeply unsettling.The Tale of the Ancient Mariner: A Descent into Madness is available now on Amazon Barnes & Noble , and other major book retailers About the AuthorEdward Freeman writes dark literary fiction that explores the fragile border between the human and the haunted, blending psychological depth with the mythic resonance of gothic storytelling. The Tale of the Ancient Mariner: A Descent into Madness is his debut novel.

