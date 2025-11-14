Eastern Cape Government honours former Deputy Minister Ntombazana Botha with a Special Provincial Official Funeral

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government will honour the late liberation struggle stalwart and former Deputy Minister of Arts & Culture, Mama Ntombazana Gertrude Winifred Botha with a Special Provincial Official Funeral, Category Two, when she is laid to rest on Friday, 14 November 2025 in East London.

This follows the approval by the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaposa of the request by Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, recognising her role in the liberation struggle as well as her service in the new democratic government. Mama Botha passed on last weekend, at the age of 82 after a long illness.

Botha devoted her life to the fight against apartheid, the promotion of gender equality, and dedicated service to the nation after 1994. Premier Mabuyane hailed her as a committed activist who championed equality and the liberation of all South Africans. He described her legacy as that of community development and human rights and should inspire the next generation to work collectively toward building a better country.

Botha began her activism in the trade union movement as an associate member of the South African Allied Workers Union (1980–1981) and rose through the ranks of the liberation movement, serving in leadership roles within the UDF, ANC, SACC, and SANCO. She played a key role in establishing democratic structures in the Border Region during the 1980s and early 1990s. Beyond politics, she contributed to human rights and women’s development through her work with Lawyers for Human Rights and the Women’s Development Foundation. In 1997, she joined Parliament, later serving as Deputy Minister of Provincial and Local Government in 2001 to 2004 and Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture from 2004 until 2009.

On behalf of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government Premier Mabuyane has conveyed his condolences to the Botha family.

