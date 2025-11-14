Government Communications on Presidential eThekwini Working Group demonstrates collaboration in action

A high-level delegation led by Co-Chairs of the eThekwini Presidential Working Group (PeWG) Director-General in the Presidency Phindile Baleni and Mike Mabuyakhulu conducted an inspection yesterday, 13 November, of major service delivery projects underway in the City.

The PeWG delegation visited the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Rivertown Precinct, Phoenix Industrial Park, the uMlazi Canal, and the Southern Aqueduct.

The establishment of the PeWG was a result of engagements between the President and the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry to address pressing challenges such as water supply interruptions, ageing infrastructure, declining tourism, crime, and port inefficiencies.

Among the flagship projects under the PeWG’s oversight is the uMlazi Canal Flood Alleviation Scheme, a vital flood mitigation project protecting the South Durban Basin’s industrial hub.

Following the PeWG’s intervention, Transnet accepted ownership of the canal and undertook repairs which are 81 percent complete.

Full restoration is anticipated for June 2026 at a projected cost of between R2 billion and R3 billion.

The Southern Aqueduct Upgrade, another catalytic project underway in the City, aims to enhance bulk water security and resilience across the southern region of eThekwini.

Divided into eight work packages, construction is 40 percent complete, with full commissioning expected by mid-2026.

The project has created jobs and integrated digital supervisory control and data acquisition systems to modernise water management.

Urban renewal has also gained traction.

Through the PeWG’s Focused Intervention Team, neglected and problem buildings such as 85 Anton Lembede Street and 516 Dr Pixley KaSeme Street have seen visible improvements and legal recovery efforts.

Under PeWG Workstream 3, security and social stability have improved through expanded CCTV coverage, enhanced Operation Shanela deployments, and new measures addressing homelessness and forensic laboratory backlogs.

The PeWG’s integrated, results-driven approach is fast becoming a national model for restoring confidence, resilience, and growth in South Africa’s urban centres.

Mabuyakhulu said over the past year, the PeWG has evolved into one of the City’s most progressive initiatives.

He highlighted that eThekwini has seen significant improvements in water and sanitation service delivery.

The inspections provided an opportunity to celebrate the achievements made possible through partnerships, particularly with the business sector, which has helped restore both public trust and business confidence in the City.

In closing the inspection visit at Phoenix Industrial park precinct, Mabuyakhulu asserted that the PeWG is here not to find fault but to bring solutions.

Echoing these sentiments, Baleni said: “Witnessing how eThekwini has implemented initiatives to address service delivery challenges while boosting business confidence is commendable.”

Enquiries:

Mr William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

Mr Mdu Ncalane

eThekwini Communications Manager

Cell: 076 292 6535

Ms Zanele Khomo

Durban Chamber Chief Growth Officer

Cell: 082 901 1144