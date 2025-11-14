Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong hosts G20 Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue in North West

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong will on Sunday, 16 November 2025, host a G20 Community Dialogue at the Naledi Local Municipality, North West province. This dialogue forms part of year-long G20 awareness outreach programmes by the Department of Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) targeting different stakeholders across the country which among others include civil society, faith-based organisations, traditional leadership, business and academia. To date, GCIS has conducted approximately 234 community-based outreaches country-wide to ensure that indeed, this becomes a "People's G20".

Deputy Minister Morolong's visit will reaffirm the importance of face-to-face interaction with communities and Government stakeholders and will serve as a key communication tool to engage stakeholders on the importance of G20 content and government messaging.

The programme will kick-start with a dedicated engagement session with Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong and Traditional Leaders in the Naledi and Greater Taung Local Municipalities, but broadly, from the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality. This session will then culminate into a second session in the form of a Multi-stakeholder dialogue with identified government and non-government organizations.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event to be held as follows:

Date: 16 November 2025

Time: 09H00 – 14h00

Venue: Rejabotlhe Guest House in Vryburg, Naledi Local Municipality, North West province.

For RSVP, contact:

Ms Fatima Modise

Cell (Call & Whatsapp)l: 082 204 6944

E-mail: Fatima@gcis.gov.za

Ms Thulaganyo Gaserotse

Cell (Call & Whatsapp): 066 298 4514

E-mail: thuli@gcis.gov.za

Media Enquiries:

Ms Boitumelo Mosadi

GCIS North West Provincial Director

Cell: 076 142 8606

E-mail: boitumelom@gcis.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates