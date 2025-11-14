Western Cape responds to multiple wildfires as provincial fire season conditions intensify

The Western Cape has experienced a surge in wildfire activity over the past week, with hot, dry and windy conditions significantly elevating fire risk across several districts. Fire services, working closely with Fire Protection Associations (FPAs), volunteer organisations, landowners and municipalities, have been actively engaged in managing multiple fires simultaneously.

“As conditions worsen heading into summer, we want to assure the public that the Western Cape is ready. Our teams have already demonstrated exceptional commitment during the recent fires, and we continue strengthening our readiness, coordination and rapid response systems. These recent fires again demonstrate the importance of a coordinated approach where we can rapidly share resources when multiple fires need to be managed simultaneously. This is the only way to protect our communities effectively during high-risk periods,” Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said.

The most serious incident occurred between Bredasdorp and Napier in the Overberg region. The wildfire, which ignited on 7 November, has affected large sections of the Heuningberg, Soetmuisberg, and surrounding mountain ranges near Napier. Challenging terrain, shifting wind conditions and long fire lines have complicated suppression efforts. Teams from Overberg District Municipality, NCC Wildfires, local farmers and volunteers have worked together to protect farmland, communities and critical infrastructure.

Two firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries earlier this week after their fire engine overturned while on route to the fire. Both are receiving medical care.

In the Cape Winelands, firefighters responded to five separate incidents near Tulbagh, Wellington, Paarl, Pniël and Ashton, placing pressure on district and municipal firefighting resources. All fires have since been contained or remain under close observation.

In Cape Town, a fire at a temporary refugee site in Maitland destroyed a marquee structure and displaced more than 200 people. Humanitarian partners were activated to support those affected.

As the Western Cape heads into its high-risk fire season, the Provincial Disaster Management Centre has activated a comprehensive Wildfire Readiness Plan for the 2025/26 summer period. This plan ensures coordinated provincial, municipal and stakeholder action to safeguard lives, property and the environment.

Multi-year aerial firefighting contracts are in place to ensure early-season deployment of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft to high-risk districts and seasonal ground crews have been strategically positioned across priority areas. Municipal firefighting services and FPAs are fully integrated into the provincial response framework. Incident Management Teams have been reconstituted and trained under the Incident Command System to improve coordination during large-scale incidents.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre maintains 24-hour operational readiness and leads provincial coordination, resource allocation, communication and reporting.

“We urge residents, farmers and visitors to remain vigilant, report fires immediately, and follow all fire safety guidance throughout the season,” Minister Bredell said.

