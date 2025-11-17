Fortec US Teams with Megmeet for Phasium Power Distribution

Fortec US Named First North American Distribution and VAR Partner for Phasium Power, Megmeet’s Medical and ITE/AV Power Supplies Division in North America

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortec US, a leader in display technology, embedded computing, and power solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Phasium Power, a global provider of advanced power electronics and medical-grade power solutions. Under this new agreement, Fortec US becomes Phasium Power’s first authorized distribution and value-added reseller (VAR) partner in North America—marking a significant milestone in Phasium’s regional expansion strategy.

This partnership strengthens Fortec US’s power portfolio with Megmeet’s world-class lineup of medical power supplies, lithium battery packs, battery charging systems, and high-efficiency AC/DC converters, including for ITE/AV, industrial, server, and LED applications —products trusted in demanding applications across medical, industrial automation, communications, and transportation markets.

“We’re honored to be selected as Phasium’s first North American distribution partner,” said Samuel Martin, Business Development Manager – Power at Fortec US. “Phasium’s commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with Fortec’s mission to deliver exceptional value and engineering support. By integrating their high-performance power solutions into our offering, we’re enabling OEMs and integrators to build smarter, more reliable systems.”

“We are extremely pleased to have Fortec US as our distribution partner. Their reputation for customer service, technical expertise, and building deep and loyal customer relationships will go a long way in helping build Megmeet’s footprint in North America,” explained Thomas Chin, Distribution Sales Manager at Phasium Power.

As a value-added reseller, Fortec US will provide custom integration, technical support, inventory management, and supply chain solutions for Phasium products—offering customers scalability, responsiveness, and local expertise in highly regulated and fast-moving markets.

