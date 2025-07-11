FORTEC US and Enedo Sign Strategic U.S. Distribution Agreement

FORTEC US teams up with Enedo to Expand Power Solutions Portfolio

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORTEC US, a leading provider of industrial display, embedded, and power solutions, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Enedo, a leading European designer and manufacturer of high-quality electronic power supplies.

Under this agreement, FORTEC US will become Enedo’s authorized distributor across the U.S. market, bringing Enedo’s innovative, compact, and energy-efficient power solutions to American industrial, transportation, and medical sectors.

Key Highlights:

• Comprehensive Product Range: FORTEC US will offer Enedo's full portfolio, including standard and customizable power supplies designed for demanding applications and harsh environments, as well as rugged DC power systems and LED drivers.

• Localized Support & Services: U.S. customers will benefit from FORTEC’s regional technical support, warehousing, and responsive logistics. Enedo has factories outside of China to ensure a stable supply and minimize the impact of tariffs.

• Enhanced Energy Efficiency: Enedo’s solutions are engineered for high performance and reliability, helping reduce energy consumption and improve system longevity.

“Enedo’s commitment to reliability and efficiency aligns perfectly with FORTEC’s reputation for dependable, long-term technology delivery,” said Samuel Martin, Business Development Manager – Power of FORTEC US. “This partnership enables us to better support American customers with advanced power systems tailored to their needs.”

“The synergy with Fortec’s products and their experience will benefit customers in the U.S.,” said Alberto de Leon, General Manager of Enedo Inc. “We are looking forward to mutual growth and helping new customers.”

About FORTEC US

FORTEC US Corp. is the North American distribution and value-added services arm of the FORTEC Group, headquartered in Germany, and specializes in industrial displays, embedded systems, and power supply solutions with regional technical support and manufacturing capabilities

About Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and manufacturer of high-quality power supplies, power systems, and LED drivers for demanding applications in harsh environments. Formerly known as Efore, the company rebranded to focus on industrial and healthcare markets, with operations across Europe, North America, and North Africa.

