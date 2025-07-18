FORTEC US Signs Value-Added Reseller Agreement with Cincon Electronics

FORTEC US partners with Cincon Electronics to expand its power supply offerings and enhance customer solutions.

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORTEC US, a leading provider of industrial display, embedded, and power solutions, is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with Cincon Electronics, a global leader in power supply solutions. This strategic alliance aims to enhance FORTEC US's product offerings and provide customers with access to Cincon's high-quality power supply products.

Strategic Benefits

This partnership enables FORTEC US to expand its product portfolio, providing customers with access to Cincon's cutting-edge power supply solutions. The collaboration aims to deliver enhanced value through:

• Comprehensive Product Range: Access to Cincon's diverse power supply products, catering to various application needs.

• Enhanced Technical Support: Leveraging Cincon's expertise to provide customers with superior technical assistance.

• Improved Supply Chain Efficiency: Streamlining procurement processes to ensure the timely delivery of products.

"Cincon's strong commitment to quality and focus on the medical and industrial HMI markets directly aligns with our mission to deliver high-value solutions to our customers. As global supply chain uncertainty continues, OEMs are looking to trusted partners with strategic manufacturing capabilities—like Cincon's presence in Taiwan—to ensure reliability and resilience."

— Samuel Martin, Business Development Manager – Power Solutions, FORTEC US

About FORTEC US

FORTEC US is a subsidiary of the FORTEC Group, specializing in advanced solutions for industrial displays, embedded systems, and power supplies. With a commitment to innovation and quality, FORTEC US serves a broad range of industries, including medical, transportation, aerospace, and industrial automation.

About Cincon Electronics

Cincon Electronics is a renowned manufacturer of power supply solutions, offering a wide range of products, including AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, and LED drivers. With a focus on reliability and performance, Cincon Electronics serves diverse markets, including telecommunications, industrial, and consumer electronics.

