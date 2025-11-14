Submit Release
Commissioner Miller Statement on Launch of Nasdaq Texas

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

“With the launch of Nasdaq Texas, we’re sending a loud and clear message to the world: the future of finance, innovation, and economic growth runs straight through the Lone Star State. Governor Abbott’s leadership continues to make Texas the undisputed national champion for job creation, business investment, and economic freedom.

Nasdaq chose Texas because we do things differently here. We don’t strangle opportunity with red tape and runaway taxes; we open the door and get to work. That’s why our economy ranks eighth in the world, and its growth continues to outpace the rest of the nation.

This new presence from Nasdaq will spur investment, attract talent, and broaden the Texas footprint in global markets, including the agriculture sector that feeds and fuels this country. When major financial institutions bet on Texas, it drives investment in our farmers, ranchers, small businesses, and rural communities.”

