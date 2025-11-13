Commissioner Miller Statement on USDA Trade Mission to Mexico and Opening of Tampico Sterile Fly Facility

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

“I commend USDA Secretary Rollins for the opening of the sterile fly dispersal facility in Tampico, Mexico, and for leading a highly successful trade mission that delivered historic results for both the United States and Mexico. Texas and U.S. producers depend on Mexico as a top export market for corn, soybeans, beef, dairy, and specialty crops, and this mission helped open new to U.S. commodities and cutting-edge agriculture technology. Dozens of businesses were able to meet directly with Mexican buyers, co-ops, and distributors, and these relationships will pay historic dividends to American agriculture for years.

Just as important, Secretary Rollins made it clear that the U.S. is serious about protecting animal health and safeguarding our border. Her engagement with Mexican officials on the New World Screwworm threat is critically important. The strategic opening of a sterile fly dispersal facility in Tampico, Mexico, will ensure that the progress made in combating the northward spread of the screwworm continues.

Texas has been at the forefront of this fight, and coordination between our state and both countries is essential to prevent this devastating pest from threatening our livestock, wildlife, and companion animals. The joint work on surveillance, inspections, and emergency response continues to make a real difference.

Texas farmers also depend on reliable water deliveries from Mexico, and too often, Texas producers have been left with more questions than answers. I am pleased to see President Trump and Secretary Rollins send a strong message that the U.S. expects compliance, accountability, and action on the 1944 Water Treaty with Mexico.”