Commissioner Sid Miller: Federal Government Must Act Immediately for Farmers and Ranchers

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today reacted to the end the federal government shutdown and called on all agencies to resume federal programs and services without further delay.

“The end of this shutdown is a welcome relief for our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities who’ve been carrying the load without the federal support they rely on,” said Miller. “Now that Washington is getting back to work, I expect every agency to move quickly to reopen offices, process critical programs, and clear the backlog that’s been building on the backs of hard-working Americans. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get this country moving.”

Commissioner Miller commended President Donald Trump and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins for supporting efforts to prioritize essential services and for underscoring the importance of American agriculture in the reopening plan. “President Trump has shown time and again that he’s willing to stand up for the men and women who put food on the table, and Secretary Rollins did everything possible to maintain essential services for agriculture producers who were disrupted by the Schumer shutdown.” Miller said.